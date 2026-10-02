Week 5 of the 2026 college football season continues Friday with three FBS matchups that carry some notable early conference implications.

Two feature undefeated or near-undefeated Power Four conference sides, while a Conference USA opener offers a chance for one side to seize early momentum.

All three games have some relatively close points spreads and totals that point to competitive, if potentially low-scoring, affairs.

College Football Games on TV Today: Week 5 Schedule for Friday

All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of DraftKings

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech

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Fri., Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. on ESPN

Line: Virginia Tech -2.5 | Total: 54.5

A rare clash of unranked 4-0 Power conference teams headlines the night at Lane Stadium. Both programs sit 1-0 in ACC play and are chasing early positioning in a wide-open conference race.

Pittsburgh has leaned on one of the nation’s stingiest defenses, particularly against the run, while quarterback Mason Heintschel has delivered explosive passing performances in stretches.

Virginia Tech counters with a high-powered offense that ranks among the ACC’s best in scoring and total yards, powered by efficient quarterback play and a physical ground game. The Hokies return home after consecutive road wins and will look to leverage their environment in what projects as a physical, field-position battle.

The winner emerges 2-0 in the league and gains important breathing room in the early ACC standings.

Liberty at Delaware

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Fri., Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Line: Liberty -6.5 | Total: 50

Conference USA play begins with the Flames as road favorites against a Blue Hens side playing its first home conference game.

Liberty enters on a three-game winning streak and has shown balance on offense, mixing a solid rushing attack with efficient passing. Delaware has been competitive at home but struggled on the road, including a recent lopsided loss.

The Flames’ experience and edge in the trenches should give them the upper hand, though the modest total suggests Delaware’s defense could keep things closer than the spread indicates if it forces turnovers or limits explosive plays. An early statement win would position Liberty favorably in the CUSA race.

Penn State at Northwestern

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Fri., Oct. 2 at 8 p.m. on Fox

Line: Penn State -2.5 | Total: 45.5

The Nittany Lions look to rebound from a disappointing home loss that knocked them out of the rankings as they visit a Northwestern team that pushed a top contender in its conference opener.

Penn State’s defense remains one of the strongest units in the Big Ten, especially against the pass and on third downs, while the offense seeks consistency after an uneven recent outing.

Northwestern benefits from the debut of its newly renovated Ryan Field and features a quarterback who has played efficiently in recent weeks.

The low total reflects two defenses capable of controlling the line of scrimmage and limiting big plays. For Penn State, a road win would steady the early Big Ten campaign; for Northwestern, an upset would validate its competitiveness against higher-profile programs.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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