Greg McElroy’s Mic Drop Stance on Controversial NCAA College Football Rulings

The nation has experienced some recent growing pains, as they have ultimately fallen short when it comes to setting baselines and boundaries within the NCAA rulings. The NCAA has been sued for many different reasons, but the main reason they have been sued has been due to the loss of eligibility.

In most cases, athletes argue that they had time lost to JUCO, and they believe that being in JUCO was more hurtful than beneficial, as they missed out on NIL opportunities. They also claim that they don't believe their NCAA clock should start with them being in JUCO.

While everyone has a different stance on this situation, Greg McElroy would share his comments alongside Cole Cubelic on their podcast. This situation was discussed following Joey Aguilar's ruling, along with the Trinidad Chambliss ruling, both of which went differently for teams in the same conference.

Here is what McElroy had to say .

Greg McElroy’s Comments on NCAA Rulings

Greg McElroy attends the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I don’t think he’s gonna be back (following the denial),” said McElroy. “I mean, I think the whole JUCO doesn’t count thing is ridiculous and this has nothing to do with Joey Aguilar, it’s more big picture — I think it’s a little ridiculous that all of a sudden we’re saying that because you were not able to make money in JUCO, now you’re in the P5 (power conferences) and can make money, all of a sudden that JUCO doesn’t count. No one said you had to go to JUCO. You could have gone and walked on elsewhere."

“You have to prove to me that your only option was JUCO. And we all know that no one’s going to be able to prove that. All it takes is two phone calls. ‘Hey, did you have a PWO somewhere, a preferred walk-on somewhere?’ and boom, there you go. It’s over. I just don’t think it’s grounds. I’m not a lawyer. I’m not a judge. I don’t know. I just feel like the whole JUCO doesn’t count thing is kind of a ridiculous argument.”

Cubelic would then agree, claiming that the thoughts of JUCO is accidental or hurtful is "insanity."

“It’s not kind of, it is,” said Cubelic. “No one made you go do that. No one made you go play JUCO. And to act like that it’s this accidental happening of some happenstance that shouldn’t count towards playing Division 1 collegiate athletics — and that that wasn’t real, but this is real — to me, it’s insanity. Complete insanity.”