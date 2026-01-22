College football's 'worst take of the year' may have arrived

After entering the season as the No. 20 team in the country and the losingest program in college football history, the Indiana Hoosiers went on to go 16-0 and win the program's first-ever championship in football.

In order to do so, they went on a run that saw them beat Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship, throttle Alabama by 35 in the quarterfinals, blow out Oregon by 34 in the semifinal and knock off Miami at their own home stadium in the championship.

Despite Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers giving hope to every non-blue blood program in college football that they too can turn things around if they invest in football, FOX's Rob Parker fired off a take that has certainly led to some backlash.

"Can I tell you how I describe this championship," Parker asked. "They (Indiana) beat the system. They didn't beat Miami, they beat the system. This ain't no Disney movie. This movie is rated triple-X. One you wouldn't want to take the kids to see. I'm telling you, there is nothing good, pure or wholesome about Indiana winning the National Championship.

"They're selling this like 'We invented the wheel. We made a better mousetrap that could catch two mice at the same time. It's a farce. They paid for a National Championship."

🎙️@Kdubblive: "The idea that Curt Cignetti turned it around so fast, did it his way, brought in James Madison kids....you can't hate on that!" pic.twitter.com/WSSBWo91Qb — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) January 21, 2026

While Parker, who is best known for his MLB coverage may think he hit the nail on the head with this one, ESPN's college football insider Adam Rittenberg did not share the same sentiment by any means.

"One the bright side, can close nominees for worst take of the year on Jan. 21 😂🤦‍♂️🤷‍♂️," wrote Rittenberg.

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti smiles as he is interviewed on the podium after the College Football Playoff National Championship. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Parker's co-host, Kelvin Washington, did highlight the fact that Cignetti just operated within the system that is in place in college football, and beat out programs like Texas, Georgia, and Ohio State, but Parker then pointed to the fact that Indiana was one of the oldest teams in the sport.

While people want to devalue the title because they think Indiana paid for it, Cignetti admitted after the win against Miami that Indiana's roster isn't nearly as expensive as people like to think.

“Our NIL is nowhere near what people think it is,” Cignetti said via the USA TODAY, “so you can throw that (narrative) out.”

Regardless of how people around college football feel about Indiana, they appear to be here to stay. Cignetti has a 27-2 record in his two years at the helm, their 2026 recruiting class is the program's highest since 2022 and they also added the No. 7 transfer portal class.