‘College GameDay’ announces celebrity guest picker for SEC Championship game
In this story:
ESPN’s College GameDay will broadcast from the Dr Pepper SEC FanFare at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, from 9 a.m. to noon ET on Saturday ahead of the SEC Championship between No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 9 Alabama.
The game has drawn plenty of attention, but Friday brought an intriguing subplot to SEC title weekend: GameDay revealed that veteran broadcaster and Georgia alum Ernie Johnson will be its celebrity guest picker.
The guest-picker segment on GameDay is a short ritual, a few minutes of selections that frequently spark viral clips, featuring prominent names from across sports and entertainment.
This season alone has featured Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (Lubbock/Texas Tech appearance), former Heisman QB Marcus Mariota (Oregon), WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu (Oregon return), and country music star Jelly Roll (Athens earlier this year).
A University of Georgia journalism graduate, Johnson built a decades-long career at Turner and is best known as the measured, steady host of "Inside the NBA" alongside Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley, and Shaquille O'Neal.
He’s a six-time Sports Emmy winner, the 2021 National Sportscaster of the Year, a 2023 Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame inductee, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest studio hosts in sports television history.
On the field, Georgia and Alabama meet in a rematch of Alabama’s 24-21 road win earlier this season, with major College Football Playoff implications at stake.
Georgia enters 11-1 and sits No. 3 in the penultimate CFP rankings; Alabama is 10-2 and No. 9.
A Georgia win would very likely lock the Bulldogs into the top four and earn a first-round bye in the expanded 12-team CFP field, while a Tide victory would almost certainly punch Alabama’s ticket and could vault them into contention for a bye depending on other championship results.
Georgia seeks a fifth straight SEC title appearance and to avenge its lone loss; Alabama hopes to flip the script and secure the resume boost of a conference crown.
The CFP selection committee releases the final bracket on Sunday (Selection Day), so whatever happens in Atlanta will determine who hosts first-round games and who earns byes.
