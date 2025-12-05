National title contender lands college football’s No. 1 WR recruit

Chris Henry Jr. began his high-school career in Ohio, producing 29 catches for 292 yards and five TDs as a freshman, then transferred to Withrow (Cincinnati), where he exploded for 71 catches, 1,127 yards and 10 TDs in one season before moving west to Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California).

He publicly committed to Ohio State on July 28, 2023, and at times had his recruitment closed or off-limits.

As the No. 1 overall wide receiver at ESPN, Rivals, and 247Sports, he was treated as a major haul for the Buckeyes’ 2026 class.

However, on National Signing Day, Henry did not submit a National Letter of Intent to Ohio State as anticipated.

Multiple outlets tied the pause to Ohio State's staff turnover, most notably the departure of lead receiver recruiter Brian Hartline.

Henry noted on social media that he "has not signed yet" and wanted to weigh his options after the coaching changes.

On Friday, he announced his official decision on "The Pat McAfee Show.”

Henry told McAfee he will officially sign with Ohio State, providing a massive boost to coach Ryan Day's Buckeyes.

Ohio State closed the 2025 campaign as one of the country’s top programs yet again, ending the regular season at 12-0 and in line to secure another Big Ten championship.

With 942 yards and 11 touchdowns, Jeremiah Smith, alongside Carnell Tate’s 793 yards and eight scores, led the elite receiving corps that Ohio State is known for.

Coach Ryan Day has built sustained elite performance and recruiting momentum since taking over in 2018, producing an 82-10 overall record, two national championship appearances, and a national title in 2024.

Chris Henry Jr., Mater Dei wide receiver, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ohio State’s recent track record of developing NFL receivers — names like Marvin Harrison Jr., Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Terry McLaurin — gives Henry a proven pathway from the Horseshoe to pro-ready production.

Henry's commitment provides an immediate impact on Ohio State’s 2026 class ranking and adds an elite red-zone/vertical threat for an offense that will also feature Smith.

Amid the coaching churn, programs have rushed to sell stability and opportunity, and Day appears ahead of the pack.

