ESPN announces 'College GameDay' location for conference championship games in Week 15
ESPN faced a major decision between two marquee locations to host "College GameDay" ahead of the upcoming college football conference title games in Week 15. The Big Ten title game features a pair of undefeated teams as Ohio State battles Indiana in Indianapolis.
In Atlanta, the SEC Championship is a rematch of Alabama and Georgia. On Sunday, ESPN announced that "College GameDay" will be in Atlanta, not Indianapolis ahead of the SEC Championship clash between Georgia and Alabama.
Let's dive into what fans can expect from the upcoming edition of "College GameDay."
The 'College GameDay' location for championship week will be in Atlanta ahead of SEC Championship between Georgia-Alabama
It will be a bit of a home game for Georgia with Athens about an hour and a half drive to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Bama fans are sure to make the familiar trip as well with an SEC title on the line.
With just one loss, Georgia is expected to make the College Football Playoff, even with another defeat at the hands of Alabama. Things are a little more uncertain for Alabama as a loss would give the Crimson Tide their third defeat of the season.
'College GameDay' passes on Big Ten Championship between Indiana and Ohio State
It is a bit of an upset for "College GameDay" as the Big Ten Championship will likely feature the top two teams in the College Football Playoff rankings. Both Ohio State and Indiana are undefeated and sit comfortably to make the postseason, even with a loss.
"College GameDay" was just at Ann Arbor ahead of Ohio State's dominant win over Michigan. ESPN opted to pass on back-to-back Big Ten games.
As for the actual "College GameDay" location, the show has varied ahead of the SEC Championship in years past. Smart money is on the show taking place at the Georgia World Congress Center inside the SEC Championship fan fest.
Another option would be to broadcast outside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Championship week is a little more complicated as most title games are at neutral site venues, not on college campuses.