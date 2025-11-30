College Football HQ

ESPN announces 'College GameDay' location for conference championship games in Week 15

ESPN announced where "College GameDay" will be for the upcoming college football conference championship games in Week 15. Find out whether "College GameDay" will be at the SEC Championship or Big Ten title game.

Jonathan Adams

Pat McAfee, right, talks to Kirk Herbstreit on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025.
Pat McAfee, right, talks to Kirk Herbstreit on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

ESPN faced a major decision between two marquee locations to host "College GameDay" ahead of the upcoming college football conference title games in Week 15. The Big Ten title game features a pair of undefeated teams as Ohio State battles Indiana in Indianapolis.

In Atlanta, the SEC Championship is a rematch of Alabama and Georgia. On Sunday, ESPN announced that "College GameDay" will be in Atlanta, not Indianapolis ahead of the SEC Championship clash between Georgia and Alabama.

Let's dive into what fans can expect from the upcoming edition of "College GameDay."

The 'College GameDay' location for championship week will be in Atlanta ahead of SEC Championship between Georgia-Alabama

It will be a bit of a home game for Georgia with Athens about an hour and a half drive to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Bama fans are sure to make the familiar trip as well with an SEC title on the line.

With just one loss, Georgia is expected to make the College Football Playoff, even with another defeat at the hands of Alabama. Things are a little more uncertain for Alabama as a loss would give the Crimson Tide their third defeat of the season.

'College GameDay' passes on Big Ten Championship between Indiana and Ohio State

It is a bit of an upset for "College GameDay" as the Big Ten Championship will likely feature the top two teams in the College Football Playoff rankings. Both Ohio State and Indiana are undefeated and sit comfortably to make the postseason, even with a loss.

"College GameDay" was just at Ann Arbor ahead of Ohio State's dominant win over Michigan. ESPN opted to pass on back-to-back Big Ten games.

As for the actual "College GameDay" location, the show has varied ahead of the SEC Championship in years past. Smart money is on the show taking place at the Georgia World Congress Center inside the SEC Championship fan fest.

Another option would be to broadcast outside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Championship week is a little more complicated as most title games are at neutral site venues, not on college campuses.

feed

Published |Modified
Jonathan Adams
JONATHAN ADAMS

Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports writer who has written for notable outlets and interviewed some of the top athletes for more than 10 years. Since 2015, his sports coverage has been read by tens of millions and has been prominently featured on Heavy, NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and more. Jonathan is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and a voter for the Maxwell Award and Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year. He has interviewed many of the biggest stars in sports — Bryce Harper, Jayden Daniels, Justin Jefferson, Bijan Robinson and Micah Parsons to name a few — and has traveled the country to cover the College Football Playoff, NFL draft, Masters, March Madness, Senior Bowl, McDonald’s All-American Game and beyond. Jonathan Adams studied at the University of Central Florida and The Seattle School of Theology & Psychology. He holds master degrees in sport business management, business administration and theology & culture.

Home/News