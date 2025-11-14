'College GameDay' location: Predicting the next ESPN destination for Week 13
With the ESPN "College GameDay" location solidified in Pittsburgh for Saturday ahead of the Notre Dame-Pitt game, it is never too early to plan ahead. "College GameDay" has yet to announce the location for Week 13, but there are a few games that stand out as top potential options.
Candidly, the college football schedule for Week 13 lacks firepower with no obvious choices for the next GameDay location. There are still a few potential options that have a legit chance to host the show.
Let's dive into the top possible "College GameDay" locations for Week 13.
No. 1 Pitt at Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech is having one of the program's best seasons in recent memory. "College GameDay" is no stranger to Atlanta, but it is typically ahead of the SEC Championship or national title matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Google machine indicates that the last time Georgia Tech hosted "College GameDay" was in 2006, meaning some of the Jackets players were not even alive at the time. If there is one thing working against Georgia Tech, it is that their opponent Pitt is hosting the show for Week 12.
No. 2 USC at Oregon
"College GameDay" has already paid a visit to Eugene this season. It is not ideal to double dip but this is one of the marquee matchups for Week 13.
Oregon once again hosting GameDay could depend on how USC plays against Iowa. The Ducks being a repeat host should not be ruled out given the potential magnitude of this game for the College Football Playoff picture.
No. 3 Washington State at James Madison
The "College GameDay" crew often talks about the impressive crowd at James Madison when the program last hosted the show. Don't be surprised if ESPN goes off script and heads back to JMU.
It does not hurt that Washington State is the opponent as Ol' Crimson flies at every "College GameDay." James Madison is in contention to win the Sun Belt and potentially earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.
No. 4 Missouri at Oklahoma
This matchup not only impacts the SEC race but the battle for an at-large bid in the College Football Playoff. It still feels a bit unlikely as GameDay visited Norman earlier this season ahead of the Michigan-Oklahoma game.