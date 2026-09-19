WATCH: Ole Miss Student Wins $1 Million in College GameDay Field Goal Contest

The mood at Ole Miss for Saturday’s game against LSU will be legendarily negative for the visitors, but the home crowd was in high spirits after watching one of their own cash a check for $1 million in the weekly College GameDay field goal challenge.

James Whitehead, an Ole Miss freshman, won Pat McAfee’s field goal contest with a successful 33 yard kick, nailing it barefoot on his first try with plenty of room.

HOTTY TODDY ON THE MONEY‼️



$1 MILLION KICK 💰 @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/m3w3dKXkfc — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 19, 2026

“The best kick we have ever seen,” McAfee conceded after watching it sail through.

Not bad for a guy who never kicked a football in his life, although Whitehead did say he played a little soccer growing up in Pennsylvania.

LSU and Ole Miss in an SEC clash for the ages

Ole Miss and LSU can only hope their own field goal kickers are as accurate in a game that many experts feel could be close enough to come down to a late kick

For the first time since 1962, both LSU and Ole Miss will be on the same field as AP top ten ranked teams, and this edition of the Magnolia Bowl could go down in other history.

Lane Kiffin makes his return to Ole Miss after bolting the program this offseason to become the next head coach at LSU, and the Rebel faithful have been waiting for this day ever since he got on that plane at Oxford and set course for Baton Rouge.

LSU vs. Ole Miss: Who wins?

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Sitting in the cauldron of The Grove at Ole Miss prior to the game, you would be hard-pressed to find anyone who thinks LSU will win tonight, but Nick Saban bucked the trend and made the call in favor of Lane Kiffin and the Tigers on the road.

Bookmakers are of a similar opinion, giving LSU a narrow three point margin against the Rebels on the road. Kiffin’s team boasts a potent vertical attack led by quarterback Sam Leavitt, who miraculously went from doubtful to expected starter after appearing on the team’s injury report, but the Rebels can pack a punch, too.

Trinidad Chambliss returns to man the Ole Miss offense as arguably the most talented quarterback in the SEC this season, and he’s paired with Kewan Lacy, the superb tailback for broke a couple school records in rushing a year ago.

That, combined with the sheer malice that will power the stadium under the lights, is enough for us: Ole Miss will upset LSU.