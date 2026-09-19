College GameDay Reveals Bold Picks for College Football's Week 3 Games

Lane Kiffin’s return to Ole Miss on the LSU sideline isn’t the only college football action kicking off in Week 3, but it takes center stage as the gang on ESPN’s College GameDay reveal their latest predictions for the most important matchups on the schedule today.

Potentially as important for the College Football Playoff picture, SMU and Louisville square off in a battle of ranked ACC championship hopefuls, and Alabama hosts a possible revenge game against a Florida State team whose coach is firmly placed on the hot seat.

College GameDay Week 3 Predictions

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Joined by guest picker, the actor Morgan Freeman, here is what Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, Pat McAfee, and Kirk Herbstreit are picking today...

North Carolina at Clemson: A game with two elite coaches on very shaky ground, Nick Saban was alone in taking Clemson at home, with the others having more confidence in Bill Belichick to get it done for the Tar Heels.

SMU at Louisville: Pat McAfee was the outlier in projecting SMU will win this critical early test between ACC title hopefuls, but Louisville’s offense looks legit with Lincoln Keinholz in at quarterback.

NC State at Vanderbilt: Five-star freshman quarterback Jared Curtis is poised to make his first start for Vandy, and everyone on GameDay likes the Dores at home.

Kentucky at Texas A&M: It’s unanimous for the Aggies, who have home field advantage against a Wildcat team that bothered Alabama for a half last week.

Mississippi State at South Carolina: An intriguing battle of two dynamic SEC quarterbacks, with McAfee and Herbstreit standing alone in taking the Gamecocks while the others like what Kamario Taylor and the MSU offense can do.

Florida State at Alabama: Mike Norvell is on hot seat watch, as he has been frankly for some time, but it’s about to get warmer in Tallahassee with College GameDay taking the Crimson Tide over the Seminoles.

Florida at Auburn: A pair of SEC up and comers both at 2-0 and with new coaches looking to make a statement, but Desmond Howard was the lone voice in favor of Auburn to hold at home against the Gators.

LSU at Ole Miss: Nick Saban went against the crowd in projecting Lane Kiffin would emerge triumphant in his return to Oxford, while others like Ole Miss to get it done.

Who We Like in College Football’s Week 3 Games

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Alabama over Florida State. Mike Norvell is already on the hot seat , and what the Crimson Tide could do to his Seminoles just might make it warmer. Alabama has a strong defense and a quarterback who can scramble out of trouble.

Texas A&M over Kentucky. Kenny Minchey leads a Wildcat offense that can harass you for a half, like it did against Alabama, but the Aggies have more weapons and a more dominant defense to win their SEC opener at home.

SMU over Louisville. An important early battle of ACC title hopefuls, and while Louisville has the offense to keep up in this, but the Mustangs have a more proven vertical attack that will test the Cardinals’ secondary more consistently.

Florida over Auburn. A notable test in primetime for two SEC programs with new head coaches, but the Byrum Brown-led Auburn attack hasn’t looked as potent as it should by this time, and the Gators’ defense has the bodies to slow it down up front.

Ole Miss over LSU. There are legitimate concerns around whether LSU can block as well as it needs to in this situation, and if they can mount a consistent rushing threat against a good Rebels front seven, and the combo of Chambliss and Lacy just might be enough to spoil Lane Kiffin’s return.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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