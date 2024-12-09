Star transfer QB Thomas Castellanos to visit Florida State, others: report
College football transfer quarterback Thomas Castellanos figures to be one of the most sought-out signal callers in the 2024-25 portal, and now he’s hitting the road on some official visits.
Castellanos has three visits lined up so far, with a date to meet with Florida State first later this week according to 247Sports’ Zach Blostein.
The quarterback, who played at Boston College this season, is also in discussions to meet with two SEC schools in Missouri and Vanderbilt, according to the report.
Florida State is definitely in the market for a new quarterback in hopes that the program can revive an offense that ranked 132nd out of 134 FBS schools in total production this past season.
The Seminoles averaged just 4.42 yards per play and a shade over 270 total yards per game.
Castellanos was one of the first players to enter the transfer portal in the 2024-25 cycle after he was replaced by Grayson James with the Eagles.
After that decision, Castellanos stepped away from the Boston College program and was revealed to have plans to enter his name into the transfer portal when it opened.
Castellanos completed 61.5 percent of his pass attempts this past season, covering 1,366 yards in the air while scoring 18 touchdowns and throwing just 5 interceptions.
A gifted dual threat, the quarterback ran 93 times for 194 yards and another touchdown.
-
How the college football transfer portal works
The NCAA Transfer Portal is a private database that includes the names of student-athletes in every sport at the Division I, II, and III levels. The full list of names is not available to the public.
A player can enter their name into the transfer portal through their school's compliance office.
Once a player gives written notification of their intent to transfer, the office puts the player's name into the database, and they officially become a transfer.
The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player's request and NCAA rules forbid anyone from refusing that request.
The database includes the player's name, contact information, info on whether the player was on scholarship, and if he is a graduate student.
Once a player's name appears in the transfer portal database, other schools are free to contact the player, who can change his mind at any point in the process and withdraw from the transfer portal.
Notably, once a player enters the portal, his school no longer has to honor the athletic scholarship it gave him.
And if that player decides to leave the portal and return to his original school, the school doesn't have to give him another scholarship.
-
