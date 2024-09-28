Colston Loveland injury update: Michigan TE's status vs. Minnesota
Michigan tight end Colston Loveland is expected to play in Saturday’s game against Minnesota after he was not listed on the team’s official availability report prior to kickoff.
Loveland exited Michigan’s victory against Arkansas State with what the team called an injury to his shoulder, but since then has improved to the point where he will be available.
Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore said that Loveland could have played last week against USC, but elected to be more cautious and give him time to recover.
The junior tight end has enjoyed a career start to the 2024 football season, catching 19 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown, and his 8 receptions in each of the first two games was a personal-best.
Loveland’s return would be highly beneficial for a Michigan passing offense that has struggled to generate momentum, and threw for just 32 yards in its win against the Trojans last weekend.
Defensive back Will Johnson and defensive end Josaiah Stewart were among four players Michigan designated as questionable for the game.
Nine players were listed as out, including defensive back Rod Moore, linebacker Micah Pollard, and running back Jordan Marshall.
More ... Michigan vs. Minnesota prediction
And ... Gophers vs. Wolverines score prediction by expert model
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams