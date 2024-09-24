Colston Loveland injury update: Michigan TE's status for Week 5
Colston Loveland could have played in Michigan’s game against USC on Saturday, but the team preferred to be cautious with its star tight end instead, head coach Sherrone Moore said.
Now, the Wolverines’ top pass catcher could return to action as soon as this weekend against Minnesota, Moore also noted in an update on the player’s status.
“We’ll see,” Moore said, cautiously. “Doing better. Doing a lot better.”
He added: “Close to playing last Saturday but felt that, you know, doctors felt it would be in the best interest that he not.”
Loveland exited Michigan’s victory against Arkansas State two weeks ago with what the team called an injury to his arm, but since then has improved to the point where he may be available.
The junior tight end has enjoyed a career start to the 2024 football season, catching 19 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown, and his 8 receptions in each of the first two games was a personal-best.
Loveland’s return would be highly beneficial for a Michigan passing offense that has struggled to generate momentum, and threw for just 32 yards in its win against the Trojans last weekend.
That was despite a change at quarterback, after Moore swapped Davis Warren for Alex Orji, who made his first career start at the position on Saturday against USC.
Instead, Michigan relied on its ground game, which churned out 290 yards and 3 touchdowns, including the go-ahead score by Kalel Mullings with 37 seconds left to take, and ultimately hold, a 3-point lead.
Loveland’s return is not guaranteed at this point, but his condition is trending in the right direction.
“We’re at a positive pass right now, so we’ll see,” Moore said.
