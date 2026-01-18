Former 4-star QB lands with unexpected college football program in transfer portal

Take it or leave it, the college football winter transfer portal window is finally over. Thousands of players remain in the database and can transfer to a new program or withdraw from the portal at any time.

The quarterback market has been fast and furious this offseason. Of the top-50 signal-callers in the portal, only three haven't at least announced a verbal commitment, while 35 have landed at P4 schools, including Sam Leavitt (Arizona State to LSU), Brendan Sorsby (Cincinnati to Texas Tech), and Drew Mestmaker (North Texas to Oklahoma State).

There's been plenty of drama surrounding the quarterback position, such as DJ Lagway pledging to Baylor while still taking a visit to Ole Miss, and then recently emerging as an option for Duke. Speaking of the Blue Devils, they are dealing with a situation of their own after star Darian Mensah was a late portal entry.

Meanwhile, breakout signal-caller Dante Moore elected to return to Oregon instead of going to the NFL, with the Ducks also bringing in Dylan Raiola from the transfer portal. Though quarterback depth doesn't appear to be an issue, former four-star Austin Novosad did move on from the program in December, searching for consistent playing time.

A few weeks later, Novosad has found a fresh start.

Former Four-Star QB Commits To Bowling Green State

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Austin Novosad (16) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Saturday, Bowling Green announced the addition of Novosad, the No. 43 QB in the portal, per 247Sports.

Novosad was previously linked to Syracuse, but the Orange landed former Kennesaw State standout Amari Odom earlier this month.

The Falcons are looking for more consistency at quarterback after starting four different players at the position last season. Drew Pyne (graduation) and Lucian Anderson III (transfer) won't be with the program in 2026. That means Novosad will likely be competing with Hunter Najm and Baron May for the starting role.

Novosad served as a reserve in his three seasons at Oregon, including just one appearance in 2025. He only saw action in seven games, completing 12/15 passes for 99 yards. 11 of his passing attempts came during his true freshman season.

The Texas native may simply need an opportunity to truly blossom. Novosad was ranked as the No. 126 overall prospect and the No. 10 QB in the 2023 class according to 247Sports. He participated in the Elite 11 Finals and the All-American Bowl.

During his prep career at Dropping Springs High School, Novosad compiled nearly 9,000 passing yards and 114 touchdown passes to a mere 18 interceptions. He had three games with 7 touchdown passes and threw for multiple scores in 27 outings.

Novosad stands at 6-foot-3, 205-pounds. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

