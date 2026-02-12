Colton Hood 2026 NFL draft prospect profile, grades, rank, measurements

Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood has been climbing up draft boards in his first season with the Volunteers. The redshirt sophomore has a lot of tools to work with and has shown very good coverage skills.

Hood was originally a three star recruit from the state of Georgia where he was a two way player in high school. He is the nephew of former NFL cornerback and returner Roderick Hood who broke into the league with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2003 as an undrafted free agent and later played with the Arizona Cardinals. He played in the 2004 Super Bowl for the Eagles and the 2008 Super Bowl for the Cardinals.

Colton Hood spent his first collegiate season at Auburn University where he played a handful of snaps but redshirted his freshman season. Following the season in 2023, Hood transferred to play for Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes where he spent 2024 in a rotation at corner.

Hood transferred to his third school in three years after the 2024 season and became a starter for the Tennessee Volunteers. In his lone full season as a starter, he had one interception, five pass break ups to go along with 57 tackles.

Hood can be frustrating as a prospect. He has elite mirroring skills in man coverage and is able to stick to wide receivers throughout their routes. He plays with confidence and at times too confident. He will show a late reaction playing flat footed in man and when facing faster wide receivers the late reaction will put him at a disadvantage.

Hood's man coverage and mirroring skills will be the foundation to build off of. He is a young prospect and can be a quality corner in the NFL with more experience and technique development.

Tennessee CB Colton Hood is a sticky man coverage corner who can tackle when he chooses to. He has A LOT to clean up but is young with room to develop. pic.twitter.com/IpfEbb0xff — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) February 11, 2026

Measurables

Name: Colton Hood

Colton Hood Height/weight/class: 5'11 188lbs, cornerback, Redshirt Sophomore

5'11 188lbs, cornerback, Redshirt Sophomore Awards: 2025 Second-Team All-SEC

What Colton Hood does well

Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Mirrors wide receivers well and sticks to their hip pocket throughout their routes

Has held very good wide receivers in check having not yielded more than 60 yards in a game at Tennessee

Effective in both zone and man coverage

Where Colton Hood can improve

Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Accepts blocks way too often and needs to work to break free of blocks from wide receivers

Is a solid tackler but often chooses to stay back and wait for the play to come to him and react

Minimal ball production tied to lack of turning to find the ball

Grade, position rank, expected draft round

Grade: B

Position rank: #5 cornerback

Expected draft round: Second

Summary

Colton Hood is a Young prospect and can develop into a good starter where he can utilize his man coverage abilities. Like most prospects entering the NFL, he has a lot to clean up and improve but the tools are all there for a successful career.