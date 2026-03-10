Joel Klatt Issues Harsh Reality Check to Major SEC Program Ahead of 2026 Season

Fox Sports lead college football analyst Joel Klatt has identified the Tennessee Volunteers as a major program to watch during spring practices. Klatt highlighted the program’s quarterback situation as one of the most critical storylines across the national landscape.

The analyst expressed skepticism regarding the Volunteers' decision to rely on youth at the sport’s most important position. He noted that Tennessee is following a trend that has historically led to disappointment for high-profile programs.

With spring ball approaching, the Volunteers find themselves in a three-way battle for the starting role. The competition features a mix of high-pedigree recruits and a transfer with minimal starting experience.

Tennessee faces major risk with inexperienced quarterbacks in 2026

Klatt recently addressed the potential for the Volunteers to struggle next fall due to their lack of a proven signal-caller. He suggested that relying on youth could prevent the program from reaching its ceiling in a competitive conference.

"It's so strange to see these giant brands who want to play at that level, Alabama and Tennessee, going with inexperience," the Fox Sports analyst said on his The Joel Klatt Show podcast. "I don't know if there is any way that those two teams, those two programs are not underachieving next fall just simply based on that."

The analyst pointed to the previous season as a warning for teams attempting to win with new starters. He believes the current era of the sport requires veteran leadership to navigate the expanded SEC and playoff races.

"Everybody that went with inexperienced quarterbacks, for the most part, underachieved last year," Klatt said. "The quality teams; they've got experience at the most important position on the field."

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (15) throws the ball before a game against Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee battle involves redshirt freshman George MacIntyre and five-star true freshman Faizon Brandon. They are competing alongside Ryan Staub, a transfer from Colorado.

"Staub started a couple of games late in the season for Colorado and it got some press," Klatt said. "He's got two career starts. So there you go. You don't have a lot of experience across the board at Tennessee."

This roster transition coincides with a major shift in Tennessee’s schedule. The SEC’s move to a nine-game conference format has ended the annual rivalry between Tennessee and Georgia.

The Volunteers will play two teams from the state of Georgia in 2026—Kennesaw State and Georgia Tech—but will not face the Bulldogs. This ends a series that has run annually since 1991.

The Volunteers will hold their annual Orange and White Spring Game on Saturday, April 11, at Neyland Stadium.