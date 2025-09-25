"Complete disaster": Mike Gundy's final days at Oklahoma State revealed

Mike Gundy, College Football legend 🫡



Career résumé:

• 170-90 record

• 12 bowl wins

• Made a bowl game in 18 consecutive seasons from 2006-2023

• 8 different 10-win seasons

• 2 different 12-win seasons

• 10 ranked finishes

• 5 Top 15 finishes

• OK State was ranked in… pic.twitter.com/TXrF5Zn7M3