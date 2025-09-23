Oklahoma State's next coach: Top 5 best candidates if Mike Gundy is fired
Mike Gundy has been one of the best coaches in Oklahoma State's history. Yet, Gundy finds himself among the college football head coaches rumored to be on the hot seat.
How did we get here with Gundy's future hanging in the balance? Gundy is coming off a 3-9 season in 2024, the worst of his career.
This led to an offseason standoff with Oklahoma State before Gundy eventually agreed to take a $1 million pay cut. Oklahoma State started the season 1-2 with the latest loss coming against Tulsa, where the Cowboys were a double-digit favorite.
Gundy's buyout is $15 million, whether Oklahoma State fires the coach during the season or waits until the offseason, per The Athletic's Justin Williams. The coach's buyout amount does not drop until 2028, when the number becomes $10 million.
"I'm under contract, here, for I think 3½ years," Gundy said of his future on Monday, per ESPN's Eli Lederman.
"When I was hired here to take this job, ever since that day, I've put my heart and soul into this, and I will continue to do that until at some point, if I say I don't want to do it or if somebody else says we don't want you to do it."
The Athletic's Ralph Russo reported on "The Audible" podcast that Gundy's tenure at Oklahoma State appears to be coming to an end, but the question is when the program will move on from the legendary coach.
Here's a look at the top potential candidates Oklahoma State could explore to replace Gundy if the coach is fired.
No. 1 Oklahoma OC Ben Arbuckle
Oklahoma State could turn to a rival to find Gundy's replacement. Oklahoma offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle is among the top candidates for the Pokes should Oklahoma State make a change, per Russo and Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.
"Gundy, who has a $15 million buyout, entered the season on a hot seat, and it has only gotten hotter," Feldman and Russo wrote on Sept. 12. "Who could follow him in Stillwater? Some inside Oklahoma think Sooners offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle could be a target.
"...Arbuckle is becoming a hot commodity. His track record of producing prolific offenses has sparked a meteoric rise since he finished his playing career at West Texas A&M in 2017," Feldman and Russo added.
"He broke into coaching as a quality control assistant in 2018 at Houston Baptist, where he supplemented his income by driving for a food delivery app."
No. 2 USF HC Alex Golesh
The coach has some familiarity with the Big 12 as Golesh was an assistant at Iowa State under Matt Campbell for four seasons (2016-19). Golesh's extensive resume also includes stops at Tennessee, UCF, Illinois and Ohio State.
No. 3 Tulane HC Jon Sumrall
Oklahoma State could face competition from SEC programs for Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall. The Green Wave coach has not shown an eagerness to leave New Orleans.
As a former player, Sumrall remains linked to Kentucky if the job were to open this offseason. It would also make sense if Sumrall was on Oklahoma State's short list. The challenge is that it will likely be the case for every Power 4 program that has a vacancy.
Heading into Week 5, Sumrall has a 35-10 career record as head coach at both Troy and Tulane.
No. 4 Ravens OC Todd Monken
Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken has ties to Oklahoma State, with the coach serving two stints as an assistant, most recently from 2011 to 2012. Monken would bring a plethora of experience to Stillwater.
Not only does Monken have NFL ties, but also has head coaching experience. Monken was the Southern Miss head coach from 2013 to 2015. The current Ravens offensive coordinator was named the Conference USA Coach of the Year in 2015.
Monken also coached under Kirby Smart at Georgia for three seasons (2020-2022).
No. 5 Falcons OC Zac Robinson
The Falcons offense is not exactly thriving to start the NFL season, but offensive coordinator Zac Robinson has the kind of resume that could put him in consideration at Oklahoma State. Robinson is a former Oklahoma State quarterback who also has experience playing in the NFL.
The Falcons assistant spent time learning under offensive mastermind Sean McVay with the Rams. Given his playing career at Oklahoma State, Robinson may be the candidate with the most ties to Stillwater.