Coveted college football coach predicted to replace James Franklin at Penn State
Penn State Nittany Lions athletic director Pat Kraft made a defining decision on October 12 by firing head coach James Franklin. The move came after a mediocre 3-3 start and three consecutive damaging losses to the Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins and Northwestern Wildcats. Kraft stated clearly that the program exists to win national championships and the leadership change reflected that singular goal.
The search for a successor has since dominated headlines as the team limps toward the end of the regular season under interim head coach Terry Smith. While many supporters hoped for an established name from a major conference, the search committee appears to be looking elsewhere. Josh Pate, host of his self-titled College Football Show, offered a specific prediction regarding who will eventually patrol the sidelines at Beaver Stadium.
Pate stated on his Tuesday broadcast that he expects James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney to secure the position. The analyst dismissed the idea of the university landing a "grand slam" candidate and instead pointed to the successful Group of Five leader. Pate emphasized that Chesney is a very strong possibility to take the reins despite not being a household name.
JMU's Bob Chesney Emerging As Top Target For Penn State
Chesney has built an impressive resume that spans multiple divisions of college football. He holds a career record of 130-51 with seven conference championships earned during stops at Salve Regina, Assumption and Holy Cross. His transition to the FBS level has been seamless since taking over at James Madison in December 2023. He immediately validated that hire by winning the Boca Raton Bowl in his debut campaign.
The Dukes have flourished under his guidance and currently boast a 10-1 record with a perfect run in Sun Belt Conference play. This success includes a No. 20 ranking in the AP Top 25 and an outside shot at the College Football Playoff. His squad is balanced, ranking highly in efficiency metrics on both offense and defense.
Critics often point to his lack of Power Four experience as a potential hurdle. However, proponents argue that his career trajectory is similar to that of successful coaches, such as Indiana's Curt Cignetti, who coached the Dukes from 2019 to 2023.
Chesney has proven he can manage modern roster challenges, including the transfer portal and NIL distribution. The Pennsylvania native fits the geographic profile and has reportedly drawn interest from other programs like the UCLA Bruins.
Penn State is 5-6 and in danger of missing the postseason entirely for the first time since 2013 (in 2020, the program opted out of bowl season due to COVID). The administration must decide if they prefer immediate Power Four experience or a rising architect who knows how to win. If Pate is correct, the Nittany Lions are ready to bet on Chesney’s ability to translate his winning culture to the Big Ten.
Penn State plays Rutgers on the road on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.