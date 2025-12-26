3,000-yard QB posts farewell note after leaving College Football Playoff team

The 2025 College Football Playoff will resume with its quarterfinals on Dec. 31.

Four teams advanced from the first round of the College Football Playoff: No. 5 Oregon (12-1, 8-1), No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1), No. 9 Alabama (11-3, 7-1) and No. 10 Miami (11-2, 6-2).

Teams eliminated from the first round of the College Football Playoff include Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Tulane and James Madison. For the teams eliminated from the College Football Playoff, the season of roster retention has begun.

James Madison quarterback Alonza Barnett III announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Friday. He will have one season of eligibility remaining at his second school.

Following his announcement to seek a new destination via the transfer portal, Barnett penned a farewell message to James Madison.

An unforgettable 4 years, with love and an insurmountable amount of gratefulness… some kid named Alonza Barnett III🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/2nBgz35UqD — Alonza Barnett III™️ (@alonzabiii) December 26, 2025

"To the JMU fans and the Harrisonburg community, I've had the privilege to represent such a great community and university and meet so many amazing people along the way," Barnett said. "The energy and support for every home game was beyond special."

The 6-foot, 217-pounder began his career at James Madison with current Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti in 2022. He appeared in two games for the Dukes that season, completing a 14-yard pass against Norfolk State.

Barnett only saw the field once in the Dukes' game against Bucknell in 2023. He went 3-of-11 passing for 15 yards and an interception while rushing for 29 yards and a touchdown.

James Madison played Barnett in all 12 regular-season games in 2024. He passed for 2,598 yards, 26 touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing for 442 yards and seven touchdowns. He tore his ACL in the regular season finale, keeping him out of the Boca Raton Bowl.

Barnett's rehab progressed well enough for him to be back for the Dukes' 2025 season opener. He threw for 2,806 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions while running for 589 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was named Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year and All-Sun Belt First Team.

James Madison Dukes quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Dukes finished their 2025 non-conference slate with wins over Weber State (45-10), Washington State (24-20) and at Liberty (31-13). The only loss in the regular season was at Louisville (28-14).

The Dukes defeated Georgia Southern (35-10), Louisiana (24-14), Old Dominion (63-27) and Appalachian State (58-10) in Bridgeforth Stadium. The Sun Belt road wins were at Georgia State (14-7), Texas State (52-20), Marshall (35-23) and Coastal Carolina (59-10).

James Madison defeated Troy (31-14) in order to clinch the No. 12 seed in the College Football Playoff. The Dukes' season came to an end with a loss at No. 5 Oregon (51-34).

The primary reason for departures from James Madison is due to a head coaching change. Head coach Bob Chesney accepted the head coaching vacancy at UCLA.