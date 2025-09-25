College Football HQ

Dabo Swinney's future at Clemson is decided, says insider

There are plenty of frustrated Clemson fans regarding Dabo Swinney's slow start. Yet, Swinney's contract, buyout and past resume gives the Clemson's coach a lot of power when it comes to his future.

Jonathan Adams

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney communicates with a referee in the game with Louisiana State University during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, Aug 30, 2025.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney communicates with a referee in the game with Louisiana State University during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, Aug 30, 2025. / Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The heat is on Dabo Swinney after Clemson's slow start, but frustrated fans may not be thrilled about the harsh reality of the coach's contract with the Tigers. Swinney's massive 10-year, $115 million contract is slated to go through 2031.

Even if Clemson wanted to move on from Swinney (there is no sign this is the case), the coach's buyout makes it nearly impossible.

Swinney has a $60 million buyout at the moment, and it only drops to $57 million in 2026, per CBS Sports. Firing Swinney means Clemson would need to come up with $60 million plus pay the salary of a new head coach.

All this has one college football insider noting that Swinney has "lifetime job security" at Clemson.

Dabo Swinney has 'lifetime job security' at Clemson, says Stewart Mandel

During Sunday's episode of "The Audible" podcast, The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Stewart Mandel and Ralph Russo all agreed that Swinney is not being fired. Mandel went even further adding that Swinney has "lifetime job security" at Clemson given the historic rise of the program under the coach's tenure.

"Dabo's one of those guys, in my opinion, that has lifetime job security, unless I don't know, things turn truly south," Mandel noted. "But I think, Bruce, what's so disheartening, if you're a Clemson fan, is you've been harping for three years on the offense.

"'They got to modernize the offense. Why aren't we getting more out of Cade Klubnick?' It was very unusual to see a Clemson defense just get shredded like that (against Syracuse)."

Dabo Swinney left the door open to coaching somewhere other than Clemson

Swinney has all the power at Clemson making it a complicated situation for the Tigers. There is also the reality that Swinney appeared to leave the door open to coaching elsewhere if he got fired. Days later, Clemson lost to Syracuse 34-21 to drop to 1-3.

"Hey, listen, I mean, if Clemson's tired of winning, they can send me on my way, but I'm gonna go somewhere else and coach," Swinney explained during a Sept. 16, media session. "I ain't going to the beach.

"Hell, I'm 55. I got a long way to go. Y'all gonna have to deal with me for a while."

As College Football HQ on SI recently explored, Swinney would have to pull the plug on Clemson, not the other way around. For now, there are no signs that Swinney is wearing anything other than a Clemson polo on the sideline any time soon.

Read more on College Football HQ

feed


Published
Jonathan Adams
JONATHAN ADAMS

Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports writer who has written for notable outlets and interviewed some of the top athletes for more than 10 years. Since 2015, his sports coverage has been read by tens of millions and has been prominently featured on Heavy, NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and more. Jonathan is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and a voter for the Maxwell Award and Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year. He has interviewed many of the biggest stars in sports — Bryce Harper, Jayden Daniels, Justin Jefferson, Bijan Robinson and Micah Parsons to name a few — and has traveled the country to cover the College Football Playoff, NFL draft, Masters, March Madness, Senior Bowl, McDonald’s All-American Game and beyond. Jonathan Adams studied at the University of Central Florida and The Seattle School of Theology & Psychology. He holds master degrees in sport business management, business administration and theology & culture.

Home/News