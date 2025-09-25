Dabo Swinney's future at Clemson is decided, says insider
The heat is on Dabo Swinney after Clemson's slow start, but frustrated fans may not be thrilled about the harsh reality of the coach's contract with the Tigers. Swinney's massive 10-year, $115 million contract is slated to go through 2031.
Even if Clemson wanted to move on from Swinney (there is no sign this is the case), the coach's buyout makes it nearly impossible.
Swinney has a $60 million buyout at the moment, and it only drops to $57 million in 2026, per CBS Sports. Firing Swinney means Clemson would need to come up with $60 million plus pay the salary of a new head coach.
All this has one college football insider noting that Swinney has "lifetime job security" at Clemson.
Dabo Swinney has 'lifetime job security' at Clemson, says Stewart Mandel
During Sunday's episode of "The Audible" podcast, The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Stewart Mandel and Ralph Russo all agreed that Swinney is not being fired. Mandel went even further adding that Swinney has "lifetime job security" at Clemson given the historic rise of the program under the coach's tenure.
"Dabo's one of those guys, in my opinion, that has lifetime job security, unless I don't know, things turn truly south," Mandel noted. "But I think, Bruce, what's so disheartening, if you're a Clemson fan, is you've been harping for three years on the offense.
"'They got to modernize the offense. Why aren't we getting more out of Cade Klubnick?' It was very unusual to see a Clemson defense just get shredded like that (against Syracuse)."
Dabo Swinney left the door open to coaching somewhere other than Clemson
Swinney has all the power at Clemson making it a complicated situation for the Tigers. There is also the reality that Swinney appeared to leave the door open to coaching elsewhere if he got fired. Days later, Clemson lost to Syracuse 34-21 to drop to 1-3.
"Hey, listen, I mean, if Clemson's tired of winning, they can send me on my way, but I'm gonna go somewhere else and coach," Swinney explained during a Sept. 16, media session. "I ain't going to the beach.
"Hell, I'm 55. I got a long way to go. Y'all gonna have to deal with me for a while."
As College Football HQ on SI recently explored, Swinney would have to pull the plug on Clemson, not the other way around. For now, there are no signs that Swinney is wearing anything other than a Clemson polo on the sideline any time soon.