Dabo Swinney's top landing spots if the coach bolts Clemson
Some frustrated Clemson fans have been wondering if there is a way for the Tigers to fire Dabo Swinney. The short answer is no, but the fact that this is even a question shows how things have deteriorated in South Carolina.
Swinney inked a 10-year, $115 million contract that is slated to run through 2031. The sticking point is Swinney's $60 million buyout, a number that drops slightly to $57 million in 2026, per CBS Sports.
This would be a historic number, second only to Jimbo Fisher's $77 million buyout that oil money helped cover when Texas A&M moved on from the coach in 2023. Heading into Clemson's Week 4 clash against Syracuse, Swinney left the door open for a breakup, and this was before the Tigers' upset loss.
"Hey, listen, I mean, if Clemson's tired of winning, they can send me on my way, but I'm gonna go somewhere else and coach," Swinney told reporters on Sept. 26. "I ain't going to the beach.
"Hell, I'm 55. I got a long way to go. Y'all gonna have to deal with me for a while."
We hear you, coach.
Here are some ideas for top potential landing spots if Swinney eventually decides a fresh start is in order, and the beach does not make the cut.
No. 1 Dabo Swinney returns home and becomes the Alabama head coach
During the peak of Clemson's powers, Swinney was often floated as the eventual successor to Nick Saban. This ship has sailed, but things are not exactly looking bright in Tuscaloosa.
There are admittedly a lot of hypotheticals here. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer has a $63 million buyout, per CBS Sports, a number that tops Swinney's at Clemson.
This would be more of a slow burn and something to monitor for future years if DeBoer is unable to find his footing. Swinney is a former Alabama walk-on and went on to be an assistant coach for the Crimson Tide.
No. 2 Dabo Swinney wants to taste the SEC waters and takes Florida job
Of all the possible scenarios, this one might be the most realistic for Swinney. Barring another minor miracle, it appears Billy Napier's time in Gainesville may be coming to an end sooner rather than later.
If things get even worse at Clemson, could Swinney have an interest in coaching in the SEC? The counterargument is that if Swinney is having trouble winning the ACC, it is not going to get any easier if the coach takes on an SEC schedule.
Given the Gators' current state of affairs, Florida would likely have an interest in Swinney, but would the legendary coach ever leave Clemson?
No. 3 The Clemson coach bolts college football for the NFL
The coach who once threatened to quit if college football players started getting paid does not seem like an ideal fit for the NFL. Yet, college players are getting paid, and there are parameters for NIL deals.
Perhaps, Swinney wants to see if he could coach at the next level. At least with the NFL, there is a salary cap and strict contracts.
The question is what Swinney's market would be if (and this is a big if) the coach wanted to try to be an NFL head coach. When Swinney was winning national titles at Clemson, the NFL likely could have been an option.
Now, it would be interesting to see if an NFL team comes calling, given Swinney does not have pro experience.
No. 4 Things get rocky at Florida State and Dabo Swinney makes move for ACC rival
Like the Alabama option, this would also need to be a slow burn. Thanks to Alabama attempting to poach Mike Norvell from Tallahassee during the 2024 offseason, the coach landed a 10-year, $84 million contract extension at Florida State.
Norvell's buyout is 85% of his remaining contract, per ESPN's Andrea Adelson. Heading into the season, USA Today estimated that Norvell's buyout is $63.7 million.
For now, things are once again sunny in the Sunshine State for Norvell and the Noles. Yet, Norvell is coming off a 2-10 season in 2024.
If things turn south again at Florida State, Swinney could make some sense. The coach would get to stay in the ACC, and it doesn't hurt to be placed in the recruiting hotbed of Florida.
No. 5 Dabo Swinney takes a hiatus from coaching and joins the media
Swinney has a lot of opinions, and the major networks would likely love to have the legendary coach as an analyst. If Swinney gets fed up with coaching during the NIL era and constant churn of the transfer portal, there is always the chance the coach could turn to the media.
There was a time when Jon Gruden was mentioned for every major job opening as a "Monday Night Football" analyst. It feels like Swinney would be headed for a similar fate if the coach turned in his two weeks' notice at Clemson and became a media analyst.
Swinney has been adamant that he wants to continue coaching, but taking a break would allow the Clemson coach to be selective about his next gig.