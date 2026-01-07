$2 million QB reportedly on 'cloud nine' amid transfer portal visits

The doors to the NCAA transfer portal officially opened for all college football players searching for new schools in 2026 on Friday. The transfer portal is staying open for a two-week window, officially closing on Jan. 16.

As of Monday, the portal has more than 3,000 entrants across all levels of college football. Some of the more noteworthy entrants in the portal include a sizable group of Power Four quarterbacks hopping from school to school.

One of the first quarterbacks who decided to enter the transfer portal after the end of the 2025 regular season was former Florida signal caller DJ Lagway. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his second school.

The 6-foot-3, 247-pounder arrived at Florida as a freshman in 2024. When Graham Mertz tore his ACL in the middle of the season, Lagway went from a rotational fixture to a starter at quarterback.

In total, Lagway played in 12 games and passed for 1,915 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. The Gators finished the 2024 season 8-5 with a victory Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl.

Lagway started all 12 games for Florida in 2025. He threw for 2,264 yards, 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while rushing for another 136 yards and a touchdown.

The Gators finished 2025 at 4-8 and fired head coach Billy Napier after a win over Mississippi State. Lagway decided to enter the portal after being informed by the new staff that it would be going in a different direction at quarterback.

Lagway is considered one of the marquee quarterbacks in the 2026 cycle, drawing interest from multiple Power Four schools. He officially visited Florida State on Monday.

Matt LaSerre of Warchant.com reported that Lagway was "on cloud nine" following the visit to Florida State. In a discussion with offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, Lagway was compared to former NFL quarterback Cam Newton. Malzahn coached Newton during Auburn's national championship run in 2010.

Florida State has acquired each of its last three starting quarterbacks under Mike Norvell via the transfer portal. Jordan Travis (Louisville), DJ Uiagelelei (Clemson and Oregon State), and Tommy Castellanos (Boston College) all started for the Seminoles after entering the transfer portal.

Virginia is among the other schools Lagway is visiting as he searches for new places to play in the transfer portal. Tony Elliott has brought in transfers Tony Muskett (Monmouth) and Chandler Morris (Oklahoma, TCU, and North Texas) from the transfer portal for the Cavaliers over the past few seasons.