Mel Kiper Jr. Fires Back Over Ty Simpson’s 2026 NFL Draft Outlook

The debate over the top quarterback for the 2026 NFL Draft intensified this week as analysts clashed over the potential of Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson. ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky recently placed Simpson ahead of Indiana standout Fernando Mendoza, a sentiment echoed by former NFL executive Mike Tannenbaum.

Tannenbaum suggested that several NFL clubs share the opinion that Simpson is the premier prospect in the upcoming class. This claim suggests a significant divide between media evaluations and the internal boards of professional front offices across the league.

However, draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. challenged that assessment during a recent appearance on Get Up. Kiper maintained that a substantial gap exists between the two quarterbacks, favoring Mendoza by a wide margin based on physical traits and production.

Why Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Fernando Mendoza as his top quarterback

The disagreement between Kiper and Tannenbaum highlights a broader philosophical debate regarding how NFL teams value collegiate production versus raw physical tools. While Orlovsky and Tannenbaum emphasize the high ceiling of the Alabama signal-caller, Kiper points to concrete data as the deciding factor.

"Fernando Mendoza is at No. 1 on my board. Ty Simpson is at 25," Kiper said. He noted that Mendoza possesses a massive advantage in size, standing nearly four inches taller and weighing 25 pounds more than Simpson.

"Yeah, that's not shared by anybody I've spoken to."



—@MelKiperESPN responded to @RealTannenbaum concerning Ty Simpson in the 2026 NFL Draft ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/WZRFspE7cj — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 24, 2026

"Fernando Mendoza had some advantages there," Kiper said regarding the supporting cast at Indiana. "But overall, all the check marks you go across the board, go to Mendoza over Simpson."

Experience is another area where the two prospects diverge significantly. Mendoza has 35 career starts compared to just 15 for Simpson. Kiper labeled Simpson's low start total a risky, dangerous number for a high draft pick.

The statistical comparison also favors the Indiana leader. Mendoza posted a 72 percent completion rate and seven rushing touchdowns. "He was at 69% completion percentage in 2024 but he was sacked a lot. He cut that sack total down dramatically," Kiper noted.

Risks about Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson

Simpson represents the high-upside Alabama prospect who must prove he can handle the rigors of a full season without turnovers. Ball security has emerged as a primary concern for the stock of the Alabama quarterback.

Kiper highlighted that Simpson lost five fumbles over a seven game period and recorded six total fumbles for the season. He contrasted this with the stability Mendoza provided at the position.

"That's not shared by anybody else I've spoken to," Kiper said in response to Tannenbaum's claim that teams view Simpson as the top option. Kiper emphasized that Simpson only has one year as a full-time starter.

“I think Ty Simpson is the best quarterback in this class.”



—@danorlovsky7 makes a strong claim ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Kgj0Z9Rgtc — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 23, 2026

He admitted that Simpson's situation was more difficult than Mendoza's. "I will say for Ty. He didn't have the offensive line that Mendoza had. Didn't have the receivers catching the ball on a regular basis. Didn't have two excellent running backs as well to balance things out," Kiper said.

The outcome of this debate will likely shift the draft board for teams in the market for a franchise quarterback. Front offices must decide if they prefer the polish and reliability of Mendoza or the developmental potential of Simpson.

The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 23 to 25 and will be hosted at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.