Dan Patrick calls out Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin for being a ‘distraction’
Lane Kiffin’s name once again dominates headlines, and this time, it’s not because of the Ole Miss Rebels’ success or because he's announced a decision on his coaching future.
As speculation swirls about whether he will leave Oxford for another SEC program, national voices are weighing in. On Tuesday’s episode of his daily radio show, longtime broadcaster Dan Patrick criticized the coach’s handling of the media storm surrounding his future, arguing that Kiffin has no one to blame but himself during a conversation with ESPN's Louis Riddick.
Patrick showed a clip of Kiffin deflecting questions about his future and offered sharp commentary afterward. “It’s their job, Lane. You put yourself in this position. The coach is not supposed to be the distraction. You are the distraction,” Patrick said.
“These questions aren’t out of nowhere. When you send cryptic messages and pictures and, you know, your family’s here, your family’s there, and flight is going to be here, they’re going there. I would say that was probably a draw between media and head coach.”
His remarks captured the frustration that many around the sport have expressed. Ole Miss enters rivalry week at 10-1, ranked No. 6 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, but attention has shifted from the Rebels’ championship hopes to the future of their coach.
Lane Kiffin’s Coaching Future Sparks Unrest at Ole Miss
Kiffin has been linked to multiple SEC vacancies, with LSU and Florida both pursuing him after firing their head coaches earlier this fall. Reports from Yahoo and The Athletic indicated that LSU officials have discussed an incentive-heavy seven-year deal worth at least $90 million, potentially rising toward $100 million.
Florida and Ole Miss have reportedly matched the financial terms, setting off one of the most expensive bidding wars in recent memory.
Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter addressed the situation in a public statement last week, writing that he, Kiffin and university chancellor Glenn Boyce had “many pointed and positive conversations regarding his future.”
Carter added that an announcement on Kiffin’s status is expected Saturday, the day after the Rebels’ annual Egg Bowl matchup against Mississippi State. He emphasized that both sides want the team to focus solely on preparing for Friday’s rivalry game.
Still, the message's timeline and tone revealed how extraordinary this coaching saga has become. Trips reportedly made by members of Kiffin’s family to Baton Rouge and Gainesville only fueled the speculation.
Kiffin, who has avoided addressing the rumors directly, told reporters last week he was “just living in the moment.”
Throughout his career, Kiffin has rarely avoided controversy. From his early dismissal by Al Davis with the Oakland Raiders to his firing at USC and eventual rebirth at Alabama, drama has followed him everywhere. Yet at Ole Miss, he has rebuilt his reputation as an offensive innovator, leading the Rebels to four 10-win seasons and an average of 37 points per game this year.
Patrick’s criticism underscored how Kiffin’s approach to public perception continues to clash with expectations of leadership. With a playoff berth still in reach, the question isn’t just whether Kiffin will stay, but whether his actions have already overshadowed Ole Miss’ historic run into this year's College Football Playoff.