David Bailey 2026 NFL draft prospect profile, grades, rank, measurements
In this story:
Texas Tech's edge rusher David Bailey along with his counterpart on the opposite side Romello Height, sent opposing offensive lines into the abyss this season. Bailey is the most productive pass rusher by multiple metrics in the country.
Bailey transferred to Texas Tech this year from Stanford. Bailey was already on draft analysts radar while at Stanford. The leap and success he has had with the Red Raiders has catapulted his draft stock.
Bailey is the top pass rusher in the country in sacks, total pressures and quarterback hits as well as the highest graded edge rusher by PFF. His production was not simply numbers, he dramatically impacted games and gave some of the top offensive tackles in the country their worst games in two seasons.
Bailey is not the biggest edge rusher but he is not small by any means. His explosiveness, bend and power are all the foundation for his tenacious play and effort. Bailey plays the game hard and is passionate on the field.
Entering the 2025 season as the top graded returning edge rusher, Bailey surprisingly and refreshingly approaches the game focused on football. He lacks all of the accessories and drip many college players incorporate into their gameday attire. Bailey goes 100 miles per hour with no gloves, sleeves or tape.
Bailey made Bruce Feldman's freaks list this season coming in at number 43 on the annual project focused on athletic abilities.
Measurables
- Name: David Bailey
- Height/weight/class: 6'3 250lbs, edge rusher, Senior
- Awards: 2025 unanimous All-American, First-Team All-Big12, Big12 Defensive Lineman of the Year
What David Bailey does well
- He gets to the quarterback by any means necessary and translates technique and skill into production
- Utilizes his tools well and combines them, and chains them together
- An immediate impact and capable run defender who will eliminate cut backs and chase down ball carriers from the back side
Where David Bailey can improve
- Still developing as a run defender when it comes to taking on larger offensive tackles and pulling guards
- For a smaller edge rusher, Bailey does not drop into coverage and will need to work on this as NFL defensive coordinators will like to throw curveballs at quarterbacks
Grade, position rank, expected draft round
Grade: A
Position rank: #2 edge rusher
Expected draft round: First, top 20
Summary
David Bailey is an immediate impact edge rusher who will take some lumps from bigger offensive lineman as he transitions to the NFL. HIs overall skillset paired with a ferocious tenacity will give him a high floor as rookie.