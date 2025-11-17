David Pollack names the best coach in college football
Georgia football strengthened its postseason outlook with a convincing 35-10 win over Texas, showcasing how far the roster has progressed under Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart. The fourth quarter defined the night as Georgia closed with a 21-0 run that overwhelmed one of the nation’s top offenses.
The performance highlighted the program’s growth since early September and reaffirmed Georgia’s reputation for improving as the season advances.
The win reflected Smart’s steady approach. Georgia surged behind efficient play from Gunner Stockton, who delivered four touchdown passes and added a rushing score. Georgia’s defense tightened after an opening Texas field goal and allowed no additional first-half points. The result gave Georgia a sixth straight victory and kept its postseason path intact. Smart credited the team’s conditioning and focus, noting that the plan was to dominate in the late stages.
Georgia’s push in the second half set the stage for national reaction. Observers pointed to the team’s physical finish, situational discipline and Smart’s willingness to take calculated risks. His decision to call a surprise onside kick after a third quarter touchdown helped Georgia regain control of the ball and set up another scoring drive. The call reflected confidence in his staff and players at a crucial moment.
David Pollack Highlights Kirby Smart’s Experience And Georgia’s Rising Form
College football analyst David Pollack discussed the victory during Saturday night’s episode of See Ball Get Ball, using Georgia’s development as the anchor for his most direct evaluation of the season. Pollack said, “Kirby. They’re just doing a great job. To watch them, where they were to start the season and where they are now. Like it’s pretty clear he’s the best coach in football.” He pointed to Smart’s experience and long track record of handling high-pressure games as reasons for his confidence.
Pollack expanded on why Smart stands apart, saying, “He’s just really good. He’s the most experienced. He’s been there, done that, bought the t-shirt and hat.”
The backdrop to Pollack’s comments is Smart’s long history with Georgia. Smart played defensive back for the Bulldogs before beginning a coaching career that included stints at Valdosta State, Florida State, LSU, the Miami Dolphins, and Alabama. He returned to Georgia as head coach in 2016 and has since produced national championships, SEC titles and consistent postseason success.
Pollack also acknowledged that Texas has struggled on the road while Georgia experienced uneven stretches earlier in the season. Georgia is winning while developing depth, which marks the difference between talented teams and programs built to contend every year.
Georgia will host Charlotte on Saturday at 12:45 p.m. ET on SECN.