David Pollack Called Out for Controversial College Football Take

While opinions abound in the world of college football analysis, that doesn't mean that all opinions are worthwhile. One Barstool Sports commentator refreshed a David Pollack take from August and demanded an apology. Pollack's take-- comparing another wide receiver to likely the best player in college football-- hasn't aged very well.

Pollack's Wild Take

In August, Pollack was praising Texas wide receiver Cam Coleman. Sure, Pollack got enthused about the former Auburn playmaker turned Texas Longhorn pass catcher.... but in retrospect, he might have gone a little too far in his enthusiam. After a preseason workout highlight of Coleman went viral... well, Pollack went a bit over the top.

The separation between Jeremiah Smith and Cam Coleman is a lot closer than you think. Cam about to go ham on all College Football this Fall! 🍿 https://t.co/pfzg1e2ysQ — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) August 8, 2026

Barstool Calls Out Pollack

It's that comparison that drove a Barstool commentator to decide that frankly, enough was enough.

I am calling on @davidpollack47 to publicly apologize to Jeremiah Smith, as well as to the entire nation.



He insinuated that Jeremiah Smith and Cam Coleman were on the same level.



Cam Coleman has 12 catches for 208 yards and 4 touchdowns on the season.



Jeremiah Smith had 12… https://t.co/Nf6acCt5tC pic.twitter.com/sMmw3j94RB — Ohio’s Tate (@OhioTate) October 5, 2026

"I am calling for David Pollack to issue an apology to the people of the United States of America," tweeted Tate. He went on to call the opinion from Pollack "wrong" and "disgusting." "There is Jeremiah Smith and there is every other wide receiver in college football," he further clarified. And the numbers suggest that he's right.

Smith Versus... Well, Anybody

As Tate noted, Coleman has 12 receptions for 208 yards and four touchdowns in four games with Texas this season. He's not even Texas's top receiver, as that's Ryan Wingo. Coleman has been good but not great in 2026.

Meanwhile Smith is destroying the Ohio State record book and has become the front-runner for the Heisman Trophy. As Tate pointed out, Smith had 12 catches for 217 yards and four touchdowns.... in Week 4. He had another 11 catches for 206 yards and two scores in week five. Putting the season together, Smith has 44 receptions for 823 yards and nine touchdowns. That's to say he has more than twice as many touchdowns as Coleman, and almost four times as many yards and catches as Coleman.

Tate pointed out another unfavorable comparison when EA Sports liked Smith with Alabama''s Ryan Coleman-Williams on covers of their College Football video game a season ago. Coleman ended up finishing 2025 with 49 receptions for 689 yards and four scores. Smith had 87 catches for 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns. One of these things is not like the other.

Of course, the one talking point for Coleman so far is that his Longhorns outlast Ohio State in Week 2 by a 24-23 count. But even then, the success didn't reflect on the individual players. Smith had eight receptions for 164 yards and a score against Texas. Coleman had four catches for 49 yards and no scores. Suffice it to say that Pollack's take is going every bit as badly as Tate claims.