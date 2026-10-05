Robert Griffin III Names College Football Superstar Who Is a 'Cheat Code'

In the case of college football legends, if it takes one to know one, Robert Griffin III knows them. Once a Heisman Trophy winning QB at Baylor, Griffin was a pro star and now is a commentator. In watching one of college football's best players, Griffin was moved to some significant praise-- which should certainly carry some extra weight considering the source.

Griffin's Reaction to a Heisman Hopeful

"Right now the Heisman Trophy is Jeremiah Smith's to lose," Tweeted Griffin. "Absolute cheat code." Griffin then listed Smith's insane five game run of production to open the season-- with four 100+ yard performances, including a pair of 200+ yard games in a row, and three multi-TD games already in 2026.

Right now the Heisman Trophy is Jeremiah Smith’s to lose. Absolute cheat code.



First 5 Games of the season



-8 catches 151 yards 2 TDS

-8 catches 164 yards 1 TD

-5 catches 85 yards

-12 catches 217 yards. 4 TDS

-11 catches 206 yards 2 TDs pic.twitter.com/d1muVCYHYG — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 3, 2026

Smith looks to break a two-decade drought for the Buckeyes in Heisman Trophy victory. The last Ohio State player to claim the award was Troy Smith in 2006, still the only 21st century Buckeye to win the coveted trophy. Indeed, only Smith and 1995 winner Eddie George have won a Heisman for OSU in the last 50 years. Current Heisman odds have Smith as the likely favorite for the award, with several other top candidates (Arch Manning, Trinidad Chambliss) having been underwhelming so far in 2026.

Smith's amazing season and career production

Smith's astonishing performance is reflecting in his impressive standing in Ohio State history. Despite the massive number of superstar players through the program's history, Smith has already become OSU's all-time leading pass catcher with 207 receptions in not quite 2 1/2 seasons. Not only is Smith the all-time leader in receiving yards (3,381), but he already has a roughly 500 yard cushion over the second place receiver. He also passed Chris Olave in Ohio State's win over Iowa as the receiving touchdown leader (36) in Ohio State history.

As amazing as Smith's production over his career has been, it's perhaps even better over the season. His 44 receptions and 823 yards lead the national FBS rankings and his nine touchdowns ties for tops with Oregon State's Jesse Legree.

A challenging path still ahead

Given Ohio State's challenging schedule, Smith figures to get plenty of opportunities to boost his exposure even further and pile up stats in competitive games. After a relative breather against Maryland, the Buckeyes will face Indiana on the road and after a week off, Ohio State travels to USC and then hosts Oregon. Of course, the annual battle with Michigan awaits at the back end of the schedule, but for Smith, he has been everything Griffin said and perhaps more. He's the leader in the Heisman clubhouse and college football is mostly waiting to see what video-game like exploits are coming next.