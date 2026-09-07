David Pollack Names College Football Powerhouse That Got ‘Embarrassed’ in Week 1

Clemson football didn't even crack the preseason AP Top 25 heading into 2026, the first time that's happened in 15 years. Dabo Swinney's Tigers were unranked, but they were still expected to be competitive against No. 11 LSU.

Instead, they left Baton Rouge with the worst loss of Swinney's tenure, and David Pollack said so directly on his podcast, "See Ball Get Ball." But the loss also came with context that got buried under the final score.

David Pollack calls Clemson's loss to LSU an embarrassment

Clemson Tigers quarterback Christopher Vizzina (17) is tackled by LSU Tigers defensive end Dylan Carpenter (97) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU dismantled Clemson 51-10 on Saturday night in Lane Kiffin's debut as head coach. Clemson finished 1-for-13 on third down and gained just 145 total yards.

"It was an absolute train wreck," Pollack said. Describing Clemson's offensive line getting pushed around, Pollack did not mince words. "It's not just that you're confused. It's almost like a lack of effort," he said.

Pollack spread the blame around. On Clemson defensive coordinator Tom Allen's unit, he said the issues started with eye discipline.

"The eyes in the second level are not where they're supposed to be," Pollack said. He added that safeties were failing to understand "when they're supposed to come down and fit" in run support, and called out "consistent misfits" and "not having enough numbers in the right spot."

Asked to sum up the night, Pollack was blunt. "Clemson got embarrassed," he said. "I mean, there's nothing you can say otherwise."

He also pushed back on the idea that Swinney avoids the transfer portal. "He went to the portal more than he ever has, this past year," Pollack said. The bigger issue, he argued, is spending. "If I go spend $6 million on a quarterback, there's no duking it out."

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt finished with 230 passing yards, 113 rushing yards and three total touchdowns in his Tigers debut.

Why the panic around Clemson may be premature

Pollack was not alone in his reaction. LSU outgained Clemson 643 to 145 in total yards and held a 31-3 lead at halftime, numbers that fueled a wave of national commentary questioning where the Clemson program stands.

But context matters here. Clemson entered the game as more than a 10-point underdog, and the expectation across college football was a competitive loss, not a blowout. LSU looked like a team capable of playing for a national championship. That gap showed up on the scoreboard more than it reflected some deeper collapse in Clemson.

Even Pollack, amid the criticism, made a point of noting he is not ready to crown LSU off one game either. "I don't know if LSU is really good and Clemson is bad," he said. "I think it's probably somewhere in the middle."

Season-opening struggles are also nothing new for Swinney's program. Clemson has scored in single digits in four of its last five season openers, including a 3-34 loss to Georgia in 2024 and a 7-28 loss to Duke in 2023. Last year's opener was also a 17-10 loss to LSU. This program has repeatedly needed time to find its footing before conference play, not a program in permanent decline.

What comes next for Dabo Swinney and Clemson

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney looks on against LSU Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pollack made clear he doesn't believe Swinney is at risk of losing his job over one game. "I don't think Dabo's getting fired," he said. "I don't think Dabo's going anywhere."

The numbers back that, too. Swinney has two national championships and eight ACC titles at Clemson, and his contract runs through 2031. A buyout in the tens of millions makes a reactionary coaching change unrealistic, regardless of how bad Saturday looked.

Pollack framed the path forward around identity. "How do you get the identity of this team back? How do you grow? How do you get better?" he said. "They have to be more disciplined, and they have to be tougher."

The Tigers host Georgia Southern next, before a road trip to Miami. How the offensive line and Christopher Vizzina respond will say more about this season than one night in Death Valley did.