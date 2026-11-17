David Pollack has seen enough of the College Football Playoff race to sign his name to a 12-team field, and the former Georgia star isn’t leaving much wiggle room for the teams near the top.

Pollack posted his playoff confidence meter with Georgia at No. 1, followed by Utah, UCLA, Indiana and Alabama. On his See Ball Get Ball podcast, he told co-host Brent Rollins that his top eight were safe and that “now is really where it starts to be debatable.”

Georgia, Utah, UCLA lead the way

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Georgia’s spot at No. 1 was the easy call. The Bulldogs scored on their first five possessions in a 48-21 rout of Missouri and visit South Carolina next with an SEC title game berth in play.

Pollack said he’s “fully confident” in both unbeaten teams behind them. Utah survived a 40-39 thriller at Arizona on a late 70-yard touchdown pass from Devon Dampier, and UCLA beat Illinois 22-14 after Ty Dieffenbach returned from a first-half injury.

“Tough trip to Michigan this week,” Pollack said of UCLA. “I believe in them. Could be a tough game. They got USC. I think they’re in regardless.”

Indiana is the fourth team he’s “very confident” in after backup Grant Wilson threw for 305 yards in a 27-13 win over USC, the Hoosiers’ first ranked win of the season. Washington and Purdue are all that’s left on the schedule.

Why is Pollack sold on Alabama?

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Alabama, Notre Dame, Texas and Miami all got the same label: “extremely confident.” The Crimson Tide’s case is the shakiest after a sloppy 21-6 win at Vanderbilt, and Pollack pointed out that Kentucky, South Carolina and LSU all lost over the weekend, calling them “three wins that are mattering for Alabama.” That matters even more after Nick Saban took aim at the committee’s last rankings.

Notre Dame hammered Boston College 41-7 a week after beating Miami, and Texas has done enough to earn his trust. Arch Manning’s 4-yard touchdown pass with three seconds left beat LSU 22-21, and Pollack argued the Longhorns’ defense will “strangle” most of the teams on his list.

Miami’s spot is the most interesting because Pollack doesn’t sound sold on the Hurricanes’ defense. “I think it’s pretty fair to say they’re not that great,” he said. Still, a 9-1 team with a 7-0 ACC record and a clear path to the conference title game is tough to bet against.

Wake Forest, Iowa on the bubble

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Pollack is a believer in Wake Forest at No. 9. “I think they’ve passed their biggest test,” he said after the Demon Deacons blew out SMU 49-7 in Dallas for their seventh straight win, a result that forced an apology from Kirk Herbstreit and Pat McAfee.

He’s less sure about Texas Tech, citing its loss at Cincinnati, even after a 52-27 win at Oklahoma State. Pollack weighed the Red Raiders against BYU and landed on Texas Tech because it “has a better record. Maybe that’s the difference.” Tennessee sits at No. 11 because, in Pollack’s words, “Tennessee’s beat to crap right now.” The Vols needed backup Faizon Brandon to rally them past Texas A&M after George MacIntyre got hurt.

Iowa at No. 12 drew pushback from Rollins, who said, “I just can’t with Iowa.” Pollack held firm. “If they keep playing the way they are, I just think they’re going to earn their way,” he said.

His list doesn’t include a Group of Six team, but the highest-ranked one earns an automatic bid, so one of his 12 would get bumped. The selection committee releases its third rankings tonight at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.