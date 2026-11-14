ESPN Caught in the Crossfire as Nick Saban Takes Aim at Latest CFP Rankings

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban took aim at the College Football Playoff rankings and the network that airs them on Saturday’s “College GameDay,” telling contenders the committee’s order means little with three weeks left in the regular season.

Speaking from Boise State’s campus, Saban said this is when he used to give his Crimson Tide teams a specific message: “Don’t listen to what anybody on ESPN says about what we’re going to do, because it’s all about how you finish the season.”

Nick Saban doubles down on CFP rankings criticism

"I like all the BS you guys got about all this, but none of this really matters... Where they're ranked right now doesn't really matter."



Nick Saban keeps going on about not caring about the College Football Playoff rankings. pic.twitter.com/01zMT3k8mL https://t.co/rZZW9XAqat — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 14, 2026

Saban opened by telling the GameDay crew, “I like all the BS you guys got about all this, but none of this really matters.” He then called the stretch run the “fourth quarter of the season” and said every contender still controls its own path.

“All these teams have an opportunity,” Saban said. “They’re going to play big games, and if they play with consistency and sustain a level of intensity to play their best football at this time of the year in the fourth quarter of the season, they will have a chance to get in the playoffs. But where they’re ranked right now doesn’t really matter.”

His comments built on what the seven-time national champion said a day earlier on “The Pat McAfee Show.” When host Pat McAfee asked about this week’s rankings, Saban called them “a little bit bullsh*t” and used the Big Ten race as his example.

“UCLA being No. 4 doesn’t mean nothing if they can win out and beat USC,” Saban said. “USC being 20th doesn’t mean anything if they beat Indiana and go beat UCLA.”

The committee actually has USC at No. 18, and the 7-2 Trojans still have Indiana this week and undefeated UCLA on Nov. 28 at the Rose Bowl. Saban has also pushed back on the 24-team playoff coming in 2027, saying his biggest concern is the amount of games players would face.

Why did Indiana fall five spots?

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Saban’s sharpest jab on McAfee’s show was aimed at Indiana. The Hoosiers went from No. 4 to No. 9 in the Nov. 10 rankings while sitting at home on a bye.

“Indiana didn’t even play, and they dropped, what? Five spots or something,” Saban said. “I’m like, how does that happen? But it happens. If they win this week, they’ll be right back in the mix of things.”

Hunter Yurachek, the CFP selection committee chair, said the defending national champions were the “victim of having a bye week at the wrong time.” He pointed to losses by Indiana’s previous Big Ten opponents and to strong weekends from Alabama, UCLA, Texas and Notre Dame. Alabama jumped to No. 3 after a 31-13 road win at LSU, and 9-0 UCLA climbed from No. 8 to No. 4.

Rece Davis, who hosts ESPN’s rankings show, said the second release showed “some course correction” after the Nov. 3 debut drew heavy criticism. Georgia moved into the top spot, and Miami slid from No. 1 to No. 7 after its first loss.

USC at Indiana tests Saban’s argument

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Saturday’s slate gives Saban’s point an immediate test. Indiana (8-1) hosts USC (7-2) in Bloomington in the first meeting between the programs since the Trojans joined the Big Ten. The Hoosiers will try to climb back toward the top four, while a loss would leave USC well outside the 12-team field. Greg McElroy flagged a major Indiana concern before the matchup.

No. 6 Texas also visits No. 21 LSU tonight in a game that could shake up the playoff picture. Meanwhile, 8-1 Texas Tech and 8-1 Wake Forest sit just outside the projected field at Nos. 12 and 13.

USC at Indiana kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The committee releases its third rankings Tuesday, Nov. 17.