David Pollack Explains Why College Football Recruiting Has Changed Forever

College football recruiting has changed forever as the sport continues to adapt to the NIL and transfer portal era.

Transfer Portal Has Changed How Teams Build Rosters

For decades, elite programs were built almost exclusively through elite high school recruiting classes. It was rare to see a national championship contender without multiple top-five or top-10 recruiting classes.

While high school recruiting remains important, the transfer portal has changed how much those classes determine a program's success.

Previously, missing on several top recruiting targets could set a program back significantly. Now, programs can turn to the transfer portal to find experienced players capable of filling those roster gaps immediately.

Teams also use the portal when they believe they are close to competing for a championship but need experienced players to fill specific weaknesses. Instead of waiting for a young player to develop, programs often prefer adding an experienced transfer who can contribute right away.

Former Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) during the second quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive and Defensive Linemen Are Being Impacted the Most

David Pollack discussed this on his podcast, "See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack," that high school offensive and defensive linemen are the ones getting overlooked the most.

"You look at o-line and d-line, the portal, when I can go get grown men, you know, three or four years older who have grown into their body and had a couple of years of nutrition," Pollack said. "That's definitely a common thread. So, does recruiting matter anymore? Not like it used to."

Pollack raises an important point about how roster construction has changed. Offensive and defensive linemen often need more time to develop before they are ready to make a major impact. They typically need time to develop both physically and mentally before handling the demands of college football.

Because of that development timeline, teams often prefer to let young linemen develop behind experienced transfers who can contribute immediately.

The Portal Has Changed Coaching Timelines

The transfer portal has completely reshaped the way college football programs are built and managed. Recruiting elite high school talent is still a major part of long-term success, but the ability to quickly add experienced players has changed expectations across the sport.

Coaches are now expected to develop talent, manage the portal and win at a much faster pace. No longer are coaches getting four or five seasons to rebuild a program. Now, they are being asked to show that progress in one or two seasons. That's because in this new era, patience is becoming harder to find, and programs that adapt the fastest will have the biggest advantage.