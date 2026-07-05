College Football's No. 1 Overall Prospect Sparks Flip Speculation with National Powerhouse

It’s that time of year again, as the latest summer evaluation period drives college football evaluators and recruiters to not only make a renewed pitch to keep their pledges onside, but to try their luck at getting other schools’ commitments to consider defecting.

Ground Zero in the 2027 recruiting cycle’s most prominent would-be flip remains Jalen Brewster, the consensus No. 1 ranked overall football prospect in the nation, and for now still a verbal pledge to reigning Big 12 champion Texas Tech.

But one SEC power continues to push hard

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And it’s no secret who that is, as LSU remains the one school making the most aggressive and persistent push to test Brewster’s loyalty to Texas Tech.

That effort has included a personal visit to meet with head coach Lane Kiffin and Ed Orgeron – who returned to LSU this year as a defensive and recruiting assistant – both of whom reportedly presented Brewster with a detailed plan of how he would fit in the Tigers’ defensive scheme.

Defensive line coach Kevin Peoples has been instrumental in LSU’s effort to flip Brewster, and has forged a considerable bond with the prospect over time, according to insiders.

“There is some optimism/confidence that LSU can get this done,” Rivals recruiting director Chad Simmons said of the odds that Kiffin and his staff can flip Brewster.

Another SEC hopeful sliding?

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Florida was long considered to be the other horse in the race to potentially flip Brewster, but some insiders are now more skeptical of the program’s chances against LSU.

“I think that has died down a little,” Rivals recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong has said of the Gators’ positioning for Brewster.

Jon Sumrall made Brewster a priority from the start, hosting the lineman to Gainesville to watch the team practice this offseason and view the Gators’ spring game in person.

America’s best football player?

Among those coming out of high school, that does appear to be the virtual consensus among national recruiting experts, as Brewster is still considered the No. 1 overall varsity prospect in the country, according to an industry weighted opinion.

ESPN analysts have also named Brewster as the top ranked overall high school football player in America in their most recent updated SC Next 300 prospect list.

An uber-elite player with Power Four ready physical attributes who can demolish obstacles in the trenches, Brewster presents with a quick first step and the frame to impose himself across the line to squeeze pockets and contest ball carriers.

But will he flip?

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That’s still the most consequential question yet to be answered on the college football recruiting front in the 2027 cycle, and experts are now starting to wonder.

While they previously sounded confident that Brewster would stay put at Texas Tech, the departure this offseason of former DL coach Zarnell Fitch – who was prominent in the player’s original commitment – opened a lane for the top prospect to look around, and the consistent effort by LSU is changing minds.

But will it change his? Brewster has maintained that his loyalty still rests with the Red Raiders and Joey McGuire, with whom he arguably has built his most important and developed rapport on the trail, but that advantage could be narrowing as Lane Kiffin makes a move.

(Rivals)