Paul Finebaum Details What Will Determine Major SEC Coach's Future

The Alabama Crimson Tide are the gold standard in college football.

The program has won nearly 1,000 games, 15 national championships and 30 conference titles. The program was built on the backs of legendary coaches Bear Bryant and Nick Saban.

Saban spent 17 seasons as the head coach at Alabama. He went an incredible 206-29 during that time frame, with an unprecedented six national championships.

However, he surprisingly announced his retirement following the 2023 season and has since been an analyst on ESPN's flagship college football show, "College GameDay."

Living Up to the Standard

Saban was replaced by Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer, who was fresh off leading the Huskies to the national championship game. However, he hasn't been able to have that same type of success at Alabama.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer reacts in the first half. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeBoer has gone 20-8 in his two seasons and has made just one College Football Playoff. That run ended with a 38-3 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers in the quarterfinals. That drew a lot of criticism from the Alabama faithful because the Crimson Tide did not look as if they belonged on the same field as Indiana.

Now, DeBoer enters Year 3 facing pressure not only to win, but also to prove Alabama's long-term roster-building approach is working.

Recruiting Concerns Grow

But things haven't started well; Alabama has one of the worst recruiting classes in the SEC for 2027. The Crimson Tide have just 13 commits and ranks second-to-last in the SEC, ahead of only the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

On top of that, Alabama ranked No. 9 in the SEC in the transfer portal team rankings for the 2026 cycle. Instead of leaning heavily on the transfer portal, Alabama has continued to prioritize high school recruiting as the foundation of its roster.

Paul Finebaum Questions the Strategy

That philosophy works if you recruit high school players at a high level. ESPN's Paul Finebaum discussed this philosophy on "The Paul Finebaum Show," saying it could determine DeBoer's future.

"The philosophy at Alabama right now is to recruit and put the energy and effort on that," Finebaum said. "Alabama has not been overly active in the portal and has made some pretty big mistakes in there, as we have seen. It's a matter of whether this philosophy works, and I think whether it works or not will very well determine Kalen DeBoer's future."

Finebaum is right. It's fine to emphasize high school players over portal players. Most teams should build their teams that way. It's the more sustainable model. But it only works if you are recruiting high school players at a high level. DeBoer had done that the past two seasons, but this class hasn't lived up to that.

A Problem Alabama Must Solve

Finebaum used the excuse that this was always going to be a smaller class for the Crimson Tide. But recruiting a small class shouldn't mean they're second-to-last. South Carolina and LSU only have one more commit, but both rank higher than the Crimson Tide. Vanderbilt and Tennessee only have two more.

Recruiting rankings in July don't determine championships, and DeBoer still has plenty of time to finish this class strong. But at Alabama, perception matters almost as much as results.

If the Crimson Tide continue to trail their SEC rivals on the recruiting trail while avoiding the transfer portal, questions about DeBoer's roster-building philosophy will only grow louder.