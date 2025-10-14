David Pollack highlights program that has not yet trailed in a game
The Texas Tech Red Raiders have quietly become one of the most consistent teams in the country, blending an explosive offense with a relentless defense that refuses to yield. Their latest 42-17 win over Kansas kept them unbeaten through six games and reinforced their growing reputation as a complete, balanced contender. For college football analyst David Pollack, the Red Raiders’ early dominance is more than a hot start. It’s a sign of serious staying power.
On his See Ball Get Ball podcast, Pollack pointed out one remarkable stat that separates Texas Tech from everyone else. “Now listen, we’re gonna keep learning about Texas Tech, but the only team right now in the country that still hasn’t trailed. So, they’re doing something right, man,” he said. The Red Raiders’ path to 6-0 has been defined by control on both sides of the ball, and they’ve won every game by at least 24 points.
The victory over Kansas marked the latest display of that dominance. Even after losing starting quarterback Behren Morton to a leg injury in the first half, the Red Raiders overwhelmed the Jayhawks with physicality and depth. Running back Cameron Dickey erupted for a career-high 263 yards and two touchdowns, leading a ground attack that finished with 372 rushing yards. Texas Tech’s defense sacked Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels eight times and held the Jayhawks scoreless after halftime.
Coach Joey McGuire said his team leaned into its strength once Morton went down. “We felt like we could run the football against these guys,” McGuire said. “Those two guys feed off each other. J’Koby’s a little banged up, and Cam got the majority of the load and offensive line really played well tonight in the run game.” The win also marked Texas Tech’s first game as an AP top-10 program since 2013, further evidence that McGuire’s rebuild in Lubbock is ahead of schedule.
Texas Tech’s Dominance Extends Beyond the Scoreboard
Pollack praised Texas Tech not just for the results but for how they’re winning. “Texas Tech at six, flying tortillas, right? Just spinning tortillas out there,” he said with a laugh, referencing the fan tradition that once again made Jones AT&T Stadium one of the loudest environments in the country. “They’ve been taking care of business… Still undefeated. You can debate how high you’d want to put Bama from what you’re watching them. Like they’re a good freaking team, man. Like their quarterback is elite. They’re getting it together defensively playing better.”
Pollack’s comment about the Red Raiders’ defense proved prophetic. According to Pro Football Focus, Texas Tech’s team pass rush grade of 92.2 would rank as the second-highest since PFF began grading college teams 12 years ago, trailing only Ohio State’s 2019 unit led by Chase Young and Nick Bosa. Edge rushers David Bailey and Romello Height have anchored a front that has made opponents one-dimensional, forcing quarterbacks into constant pressure.
The Red Raiders’ defensive line has become one of the defining strengths of their season. Bailey recorded three sacks against Kansas, bringing his season total to 8.5, while the team’s ninth sack came on the final drive of the game. That level of disruption has powered Texas Tech to the nation’s top ranking in rushing defense and a top-10 mark in overall yards allowed.
Meanwhile, McGuire’s program continues to channel its trademark fan energy for better and worse. The tortilla-tossing tradition that defines home games in Lubbock led to two 15-yard penalties against Kansas, prompting a postgame exchange between McGuire and Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold. “We’ve got to do a better job as a whole, all of us, and we will,” McGuire said afterward. He later reiterated that the fanbase’s passion is invaluable but must remain within the rules.
The Road Ahead For the Red Raiders
Texas Tech’s success is no accident. The Red Raiders rank first nationally in total offense at 558.2 yards per game and second in scoring at 47.5 points per game. Their defense has matched that efficiency, leading the nation in rushing defense and ranking sixth in scoring defense.
Even with Morton’s injury, McGuire has found answers at quarterback through redshirt freshman Will Hammond, who added two rushing touchdowns against Kansas.
The program’s consistency under McGuire reflects a balance that few Big 12 teams can match. Pollack summed it up by saying, “They’re doing something right, man,” acknowledging how Texas Tech has handled adversity and continued to dominate opponents without trailing through six games.
The Red Raiders will travel to face defending Big 12 champion Arizona State on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on Fox.