David Pollack makes feelings clear about Arch Manning's controversial celebration
Boys just want to have fun. Sure, it's not quite what Cyndi Lauper sang in the 1980s, but it's the gist of college football analyst David Pollack's take on Arch Manning's latest celebration. After a touchdown against Sam Houston State on Saturday, Manning stared down the defender and flexed over him. Some had issues, but not Pollack, at least per his comments.
On his podcast See Ball, Get Ball, cohost Brent Rollins asked Pollack about the touchdown and if he was okay with it. Pollack took off from there.
Pollack's take
Are you trying to hate on Arch? Don't make this about Arch! Can he not have fun? Can he not flex? Can he not celebrate? [Rollins interjected, "Against Sam Houston?"] I don't give a dang. You only get so many opportunities. You only get so many opportunities to play. I've got no problem with people celebrating. I don't care who you play. You make a play, I've got no problem with that. You freaking curmudgeonly people.- David Pollack
Arch's angst
Manning has had decidedly few reasons to celebrate in a fairly joyless start to Texas's season. The preseason Heisman Trophy favorite struggled in the opener against Ohio State, passing for just 5.7 yards per attempt and leading Texas to just seven points. A week 3 game against UTEP saw Manning limited to 11 for 25 passing for 114 yard with an interception.
Manning did seemingly right the ship with his best game of the year against Sam Houston State. He connected on 18 of 21 passes for 309 yards and three touchdowns. Manning also ran for two touchdowns, one of which incited the celebration discussed by Pollack. Texas remains very much in the CFP hunt and if Manning can remain on target, he could yet have plenty of occasions to celebrate and perhaps annoy what Pollack called "curmudgeonly people."