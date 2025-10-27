David Pollack names college football coach LSU should 'throw a lot of zeros' at
College football podcaster David Pollack discussed the LSU job opening extensively on social media. While Pollack, who was once a Georgia star, acknowledges the inherent difficulty in the courtship, he thinks LSU has special opportunities that could be attractive to Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin.
Pollack ultimately concluded that the Tigers have to do the football equivalent of making Kiffin an offer he can't refuse-- one with plenty of mliions of reasons to be interested.
Pollack's take
To me, this job goes right to the top of the list. It's not a rebuild at LSU. The expectation at LSU is-- when you get hired is, just like Brian Kelly got hired, the last three coaches won national championships.... This is not a good job, this is a great job....Lane Kiffin, I think it's going to be very hard to say no to this job.... I would make it harder for him to say no. I would throw a lot of zeroes in his direction, and I'm going to make Lane say no.- David Pollack
Contrasting two jobs linked to Kiffin
With his comments, Pollack contrasted the LSU job with the Florida job, where Kiffin emerged as an early favorite, but at least seemingly isn't looking to make that move. Admittedly, the situations are very different.
Florida hasn't had a 10-win season since 2019 and the Gators haven't played for a national title since 2008. Since that time, Florida has had five losing seasons. Billy Napier was 22-23 at Florida before his firing.
LSU won 10 games in 2022 and 2023. The Tigers won a national title in 2019 and have had only one losing season since. Brian Kelly was 34-14 at LSU before his firing. Objectively, the LSU situation does seem closer to being competitive for conference and national titles. That said, the expectations are clearly also much larger.
Kiffin's credentials
Lane Kiffin's current Ole Miss contract is set to pay him approximately $9 million annual through the 2031 season after a seventh win of the 2025 season extended the contract automatically. He has three double-digit win seasons and is on a clear path to a fourth with a 7-1 start. The Rebels previously had only three 10+ win seasons between 1962 and Kiffin's first one in 2021.
Even larger numbers have been associated with schools looking to lure Kiffin, and to Pollack's point, any offer comprehensive enough to be reasonable to the Ole Miss head coach probably will need to include a large number of zeros.