David Pollack Makes Bold Prediction About College Football's Next Elite WR

The Ohio State Buckeyes have built a reputation for producing elite wide receivers year after year. Over the last decade alone, the Buckeyes have produced stars such as Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka.

Ohio State is Wide Receiver U

The best of them might be the one currently on the team, Jeremiah Smith. He's just 311 yards away from passing Egbuka for the most receiving yards in Ohio State history. He also needs nine touchdowns to pass Olave. Smith has done this in just two seasons.

The question is who is ready to take Smith's place if he goes to the NFL after this season, as many expect. Last season's No. 2 wide receiver was Carnell Tate, but he was taken in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. No. 3 was Brandon Inniss, but he's entering his senior season.

Wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. (15) lines up during the Ohio State football spring game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chris Henry Jr. Could be the Next Star in Columbus

College football analyst David Pollack was asked this question on "See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack." He said the next elite wide receiver at Ohio State and in college football is true freshman Chris Henry Jr.

"Ohio State is Wide Receiver U," Pollack said. "... Every year, they're finding it and Chris Henry might be the next guy at 6'5 that can run, that can make plays. I know there's a next guy. I'm not guessing."

Ohio State Had to Fight For Its Future Star

Henry was the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2026 recruiting class. His rare combination of size, speed and athleticism gives him the ability to create matchup problems against college defenses.

However, Ohio State had to overcome some late uncertainty to secure Henry's commitment. Shortly before signing day, legendary wide receivers coach Brian Hartline left Ohio State to become the head coach of the South Florida Bulls, creating uncertainty around Henry's recruitment.

This move caused Henry to reevaluate his decision and consider other options, including the Oregon Ducks. Ultimately, he chose to stick to his commitment and sign with Ohio State, marking a major win for Ryan Day.

Ohio State has consistently shown that the next elite receiver is never far away, and Henry could be the latest example of that tradition. While Smith remains the centerpiece of the offense, Henry has the physical tools to make an immediate impact and eventually become the next superstar in Columbus.

If he develops as expected, the Buckeyes may already have their next elite wide receiver waiting in the wings.