David Pollack Names Best Team in College Football After Saturday
There wasn't a bigger game in the country this weekend than No. 3 Ohio State hosting No. 1 Texas in Columbus.
The Buckeyes made a statement with a 14-7 victory over the top-ranked Longhorns, putting a damper on the start of the Arch Manning era. The Longhorns finished with over 330 yards of total offense, but were 1-for-5 on fourth downs, failing to capitalize on key scoring opportunities.
It was a signature win for the defending champions, who will look to win back-to-back national championships under head coach Ryan Day. Following the Buckeyes' massive win, former ESPN analyst David Pollack shared his thoughts on whether Ohio State should be crowned the best team in college football.
"If you beat No. 1, you're No. 1; if you're the No. 3 team in the country," Pollack said.
Pollack noted that if voters are strictly basing their votes on this season, the Buckeyes should be the unquestioned No. 1 team in the updated AP Top 25 poll.
"Again, are we doing this off of what you've done in the season?" Pollack asked. "Because if that's the case, you just beat No. 1. You beat a highly-ranked team. Nobody thinks Texas is a bum just because they lost to Ohio State. They're still a really good football team... Where you put them doesn't matter. That's the most impressive win of the season."
Arch Manning's Struggles Against Ohio State
After an offseason full of hype, Arch Manning experienced some growing pains against Ohio State's defense.
The redshirt sophomore completed 56.7% (17-of-30) of his passes for 170 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He added another 38 rushing yards on 10 carries with his legs.
"Ultimately, not good enough," Manning said after the game. "Obviously, you don't want to start off the season 0-1. They're a good team. I thought we beat ourselves a lot, and that starts with me. I've got to play better for us to win."
Redzone execution was an issue for the Longhorns. Texas was stopped twice inside Ohio State's 10, including a failed quarterback sneak at the 1-yard line in the third quarter. Manning also threw a costly interception late in the third quarter, which led to an Ohio State scoring drive that extended the lead to 14-0.
What's Next For Ohio State?
Despite the lack of statistical success, Ohio State's offense was able to deliver in clutch moments.
In his first career start, Julian Sayin completed 13-of-20 passes for 126 yards and one touchdown. His 40-yard touchdown to Carnell Tate gave the Buckeyes a two-score lead early in the fourth quarter. Tate led the Buckeyes with 49 receiving yards and one touchdown.
There's no shortage of momentum for the Buckeyes, who have won five consecutive games against ranked opponents, including last season's College Football Playoff run.
Ohio State will host Grambling State on Sept. 6 in Columbus. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 pm CT on the Big Ten Network.