David Pollack names QB with most late-season opportunities to win Heisman
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore’s season has taken several sharp turns in recent weeks, from early dominance to a painful midyear setback. After a bloody nose forced him to leave the Ducks’ Week 9 win over Wisconsin, the sophomore’s Heisman Trophy hopes appeared to dim. Yet on the See Ball Get Ball podcast, college football analyst David Pollack argued that Moore still has the most late-season opportunities to reclaim the award conversation.
Pollack pointed to Oregon’s upcoming November schedule as a potential launchpad. The Ducks face a trio of challenging matchups, a road trip to Iowa and a home tilt against Minnesota, followed by closing duels with USC and Washington. Each opponent gives Moore another chance to deliver the kind of “Heisman moments” that define the race’s stretch run.
Despite Moore’s slide from +1600 to +5500 odds, according to FanDuel, Pollack emphasized that the season’s defining moments are still ahead.
David Pollack Sees Dante Moore’s Schedule As A Chance To Rebound
On See Ball Get Ball, Pollack outlined why Moore’s path to the Heisman remains open. “Where are the Heisman moments? That’s what wins Heisman trophies,” he said. “Like down the stretch, who’s going to play in these big games? Dante Moore has 1,772 yards, 19 touchdowns, four interceptions, and 131 rushing yards. When’s his next opportunity? Maybe against Washington, who’s ranked at the end of the season.”
Pollack added that Moore’s strength of schedule could set him apart. “I would actually argue that based on the list that you have put up there, he has the most opportunities. They’ve got USC and Washington to finish. Even Iowa is going to be a tough game for Oregon because Iowa’s coming off a bye. There’s a lot of opportunity for Dante Moore to put himself in there, especially if he wins those two games late in the season.”
Moore’s recent struggles, including a 9-for-15 passing performance for 86 yards against Wisconsin before exiting, have put pressure on both him and Oregon’s offensive line. The Ducks have struggled with inconsistent protection, resulting in multiple early sacks against the Badgers. Still, head coach Dan Lanning confirmed postgame that Moore avoided serious injury. “He had a bloody nose, he got hit pretty good, but it looks like he’s in great shape,” Lanning said.
Even as Fernando Mendoza, Ty Simpson, and Julian Sayin have surged into the Heisman spotlight, Moore’s opportunities remain plentiful. With Oregon sitting at 7-1 and entering a bye week, the Ducks will look to regroup before traveling to Iowa for a crucial matchup that could reignite Moore’s Heisman campaign.