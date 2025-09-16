David Pollack names SEC quarterback who looks 'lost'
One of the most talented quarterbacks in the SEC is concerning college football analyst David Pollack. Pollack, speaking on the See Ball Get Ball podcast, gave a lengthy take on Florida QB DJ Lagway, who has struggled to a 1-2 start with Florida.
Pollack's take
If you are hot and cold, you can still live. You can still be a really good quarterback and you can still win a lot of games. But my biggest concern watching the tape back again with LSU yesterday, it had nothing to do with that. That came and went. I can live with inaccurate sometimes, Brent. The decision making is a problem. That to me is clean pocket. That to me is protected, not getting hit, and still throwing picks. I think four of the five picks, dude wasn't touched. It's not like he's getting hit, it's not like he's getting pressured. I see him on the sidelines and he looks lost. He looks deflated. He looks like 'Oh my gosh.' He's not having fun.- David Pollack
Pollack's comments come on the heels of a five-interception performance by Lagway against LSU in Saturday's 20-10 loss to the Tigers. While Lagway's massive arm and athleticism have captivated many, making him one of the top preseason Heisman Trophy candidates, his statistics are not matching that reputation. For his UF career, Lagway is now at 17 touchdowns to 15 interceptions. If two games against FCS opponents are removed from the totals, Lagway falls to 11 touchdowns to 15 interceptions against FBS competition.
Florida has struggled in recent seasons with athletic QBs who are turnover prone, including Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson. Off a 1-2 start and with a schedule ahead that includes seven teams currently ranked in the AP top 15, Florida seems very likely to stumble to its fifth losing season in the last nine years.
Florida coach Billy Napier seemed unlikely to survive the 2024 season after a 4-5 start, but Lagway played well and Florida ran off four straight wins to end the season, two over ranked opponents. Barring another such turnaround, Napier's job security is nil. Pollack's observation certainly doesn't do much to allay concerns for Gator fans.