David Pollack believes this projected CFP program should be on upset alert every week
The College Football Playoff picture shifted this week as the Virginia Cavaliers landed at No. 14 in the initial rankings, marking the program’s highest placement since the playoff era began in 2014. Their rise follows an 8-1 start under head coach Tony Elliott, whose group has won seven straight, including three overtime battles.
Virginia’s climb reflects both its persistence and a knack for surviving close calls. The Cavaliers have yet to win a game by more than ten points since late September, and each week seems to bring another narrow finish. For Elliott’s program, the fine line between resilience and risk has defined a breakthrough season.
During Thursday’s episode of See Ball Get Ball, college football analyst David Pollack offered a blunt assessment of Virginia’s trajectory. His concern wasn’t about ranking credibility or playoff potential—it was about volatility.
David Pollack Calls Virginia A Team That Lives On The Edge
“I put Virginia on upset alert every week. I mean, that’s fair, isn’t it?” Pollack said. “They’re gonna be in a close game. That’s absolutely going to happen.”
Pollack’s observation reflects the Cavaliers’ pattern of razor-thin outcomes. Despite quality wins over Florida State and Louisville, Virginia has lacked dominance in any recent outing. Their victory at California was another one-score escape, reinforcing the notion that this team survives more than it separates.
Still, Elliott has emphasized consistency over comfort. He credited his players’ determination after the Cal game, saying they “found ways to win football games” regardless of circumstance. That mindset has helped Virginia stay unbeaten in ACC play, the only team in the conference with that claim.
Now 5-0 in league competition and in control of their path to Charlotte, the Cavaliers face the challenge of balancing confidence with caution. Pollack’s warning may carry truth: teams that habitually play tight games often face the law of averages before long.
Whether Virginia’s blend of toughness and luck can hold remains to be seen, but the program has already secured its place in playoff conversation.
The Cavaliers will host Wake Forest on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.