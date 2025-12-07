College Football Playoff: Duke-Virginia result changes CFP standings for ACC

The final College Football Playoff bracket is heavily dependent on the outcome of the ACC Championship. A Duke win would create a path for CFP chaos, while a Virginia victory would make for a less exciting Selection Sunday.

Heading into the ACC Championship, Duke had a less than 1% chance to make the postseason, per The Athletic. It appears that even a Duke win would not be enough for a five-loss Blue Devils team to crash the postseason party.

Virginia's path is much more clear with a 53% chance to make the College Football Playoff heading into the ACC title clash. A Virginia win likely puts the Cavaliers in the CFP bracket, but a loss opens up the door for James Madison to advance.

Here's how the ACC Championship impacts the College Football Playoff picture.

Can Duke make the College Football Playoff?

The data says that even an ACC championship would not be enough for Duke to make the College Football Playoff. A more likely scenario is James Madison punching their ticket to the College Football Playoff if Duke defeats Virginia.

Duke, with a halftime lead, to the ACC’s CFP hopes. pic.twitter.com/y3nNs1bZxY — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) December 7, 2025

JMU had a 47% chance to make the CFP prior to the conference title games. Time will tell if the committee would really include two Group of Six teams over an ACC champion.

As a reminder, the five highest ranked conference champions secure a spot in the College Football Playoff bracket. One of these spots is dedicated to the highest ranked Group of Six champion.

Virginia can make the College Football Playoff by winning the ACC Championship

Things are much less complicated for Virginia. The Cavaliers need to win the ACC Championship to secure a postseason spot.

If Duke wins the ACC, the ACC won’t get into the College Football Playoff.



2 Group of 5 teams would be in the CFP including the winner of North Texas-Tulane and JMU if beat Troy as the 4th and 5th highest ranked conference champions.



If Duke wins and JMU loses then the winner… pic.twitter.com/xww5WPzVnh — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 4, 2025

A Virginia loss would likely eliminate the Cavaliers from contention given the team is already ranked No. 17. Virginia needs an ACC title to advance to the College Football Playoff.