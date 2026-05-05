David Pollack Slams Elite SEC Coach Over Transfer Portal Window Expansion Talk

The challenges of modern college football-- particularly with the timing of the transfer portal and the ever-lengthening season can be pretty profound. Seemingly everyone in and around college football has a take for how to fix or at least remedy the issues around the sport and particularly the portal. But that doesn't mean that all of those ideas are created equal.

College football analyst David Pollack was a star at Georgia many years before the transfer portal was even a gleam in college football's proverbial eye. That doesn't mean that Pollack is exactly willing to stand for an idea that he doesn't see as meritorious-- a point he proved by taking on an SEC boss over the portal.

Pollack criticizes Kiffin

Pollack noted on his See Ball, Get Ball podcast that Lane Kiffin has gone on the record as saying first-year coaches should get a second portal window. "We went to one portal, thank you, Jesus," quipped Pollack, "Because this time a year ago, coaches were recruiting their rosters."

Pollack was outspoken in opposition to a second portal window. "Nobody wants this," he said. "Lane does, and maybe some coaches do, but do we want this madness? How does that work? They can go pillage other rosters and nobody else can replenish their rosters? That doesn't make sense to me."

Pollack admitted, " I would move the portal window back. Like I would finish the Playoffs, I would finish high school recruiting, and then I would move the transfer portal back maybe before spring ball. May would be good to me. "

Pollack's Alternative

As far as a logical timeline, Pollack's suggestion would allow the portal to come after spring football and at the end of the spring semester, taking away an academic issue with the timing of the current poral window. It would also allow teams to finalize the element of high school recruiting and then move on to the portal.

"The moment we get more and more confusing... more things can just go haywire," said Pollack. "We want more consistency. We want more guys staying in the same spot."

Massive Portal Numbers from 2026

For new coaches, even the current one-period portal leads to some astonishingly massive roster turnover. For instance, Kiffin's LSU squad had 34 players hitting the portal heading away with 40 new players coming to LSU via the portal. Arkansas saw 38 players heading away and 42 coming in, and Oklahoma State had the craziest numbers, with 65 players leaving and 54 entering.

While Kiffin, who Pollack dubbed "Portal King" likely would appreciate another opportunity to add talent to his roster, a less "haywire" version of college football might make sense for most other coaches and teams.

While LSU boss Lane Kiffin would like a second transfer portal window, analyst David Pollack did not care for that idea. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images