Moving from the Saturday morning spotlight to a home studio was a major shift for one of the most decorated defensive players in college football history. David Pollack, the former Georgia Bulldog and longtime ESPN mainstay, recently shared his perspective on the day his 13-year tenure at the network came to an abrupt end.

Appearing on Josh Pate's College Football Show, Pollack opened up about the phone call from former ESPN executive Lee Fitting that changed his career trajectory. He admitted that while the news was a shock, he quickly pivoted from confusion to a deep sense of gratitude for the decade he spent traveling the country.

The layoff was part of a broader wave of corporate restructuring at ESPN that saw several high-profile personalities depart. For Pollack, the transition served as a catalyst to step off the "hamster wheel" of traditional media and re-evaluate his future within the sport he loves.

David Pollack reflects on being laid off from ESPN College GameDay

The departure of David Pollack from the College GameDay desk signaled a significant shift in the landscape of Saturday morning programming. Pollack recalled the moment he realized the conversation with Fitting was going south, noting that he was initially just checking in on the executive’s family before the reality set in.

"When I say this, I'm serious. I wasn't bitter. I was surprised. When Lee Fitting called me, I was like, 'What's up, dude? Hey, how's Drew? How's your kiddos?'

David Pollack was with ESPN from 2011 to 2023, beginning his tenure on College GameDay in 2012. | Kirsten Fiscus/Advertiser via Imagn Content Services, LLC

"And at 45 seconds in, I was like, 'Oh, wait, I know what's about to happen. This is gonna be bad.' And then he told me, and you wonder why. You always wonder why," Pollack told Pate, reflecting on the suddenness of the exit.

Despite the uncertainty, he chose to focus on his children's access to the sport’s most iconic campuses, noting that his son visited 29 different locations during his father's tenure.

Rise of Pollack's See Ball Get Ball podcast

The loss of Pollack's voice on a major network created a void in the national analysis of the SEC and beyond, although some may prefer his replacement, Pat McAfee.

But it also highlighted the shifting power dynamics in sports media. As traditional networks tighten their belts, individual brands like Pollack’s podcast, See Ball Get Ball, are finding success by connecting directly with fans through YouTube and social media. Pollack's storied career at Georgia and his NFL experience provided him with technical credibility that few analysts can match, making his departure a blow to viewers who valued defensive-minded insights in a more informal package.

His unique commentary remains a valuable commodity for fans seeking deep technical insights without the constraints of a corporate script.

By launching his own platform, Pollack has joined a growing list of former athletes who are leveraging their expertise to build independent media empires. This shift affects the entire sport and all traditional media as fans increasingly move away from Big Media coverage toward specialized, creator-led content.

“I wasn’t bitter…I was surprised”



Spoke with @davidpollack47 on his ride with College Gameday coming to an end pic.twitter.com/1rZlEtiHlD — Josh Pate (@JoshPateCFB) April 16, 2026