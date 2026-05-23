David Pollack Names Offseason Hire That Could Solve One Big Ten Team's Offensive Woes

The Iowa Hawkeyes have been one of the few programs that have contradicted the new age of college football. They don't historically have good offenses, but they constantly put out good teams.

Under Kirk Ferentz, Iowa has managed to stay competitive despite having offenses that would typically hinder most Power Five programs. Ferentz is entering his 28th season at Iowa, making him the longest-tenured head coach in the FBS.

During that stretch, he has won 10 or more games eight times and has built one of the sport’s most respected cultures. The surprising part is how often Iowa has won despite struggling offensively.

Last season, the Hawkeyes finished 9-4 despite ranking No. 119 nationally in total offense. That was not an outlier. Excluding the shortened 2020 season, Iowa has not finished with a top-100 offense since 2019. The Hawkeyes have not cracked the top 90 since 2015.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant coach Tom Moore on the sideline. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Hawkeyes made a major hire this offseason to boost their offense. That would be legendary NFL coach and Iowa alum Tom Moore, who retired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past offseason. He's joining the team as an offensive advisor to hopefully boost the offense.

David Pollack revealed on "See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack" that it could be a major benefit for the team.

"He's not running the day-to-day," Pollack said. "He’s forgotten more football than 99.9% of the people on the planet... It doesn't hurt like getting a guy like that, who doesn't have a lot of responsibility, that can come in and try to help at a place he loves. Good for Iowa fans."

When you are as bad offensively as the Hawkeyes have been, it's never a bad thing to hire someone who helped coach Tom Brady and Peyton Manning in his career.

While he's not coaching a position or coordinating an offense, his advice and presence could be very beneficial to the team in 2026 as they look to make the program's first College Football Playoff appearance.

Iowa has always been a team that has the defense to compete and typically has a good enough run game to compete. The issue has always been whether the quarterback's play and the passing game as a whole are good enough.

Moore's expertise should provide valuable insights to develop schemes and other tricks to boost the offense.

If he can do that, Iowa could be a surprise team not just in the Big Ten but also in college football next season.