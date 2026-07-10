David Pollack Reveals College Football's Best LB Room

The linebacker position is arguably the most important on the defense. The position often serves as the quarterback of the defense, responsible for communicating calls and getting everyone aligned.

Several programs enter the 2026 season with elite linebacker units. The Georgia Bulldogs return a lot of talent. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish as well. The Oklahoma Sooners got a big win this offseason when Kip Lewis elected to return, and Owen Heinecke won his appeal for another year of eligibility, on top of landing Michigan Wolverines transfer Cole Sullivan in the transfer portal.

David Pollack Gives the Edge to the Fighting Irish

However, there can only be one group that is considered the best in the country. College Football analyst David Pollack discussed this with his co-host Brent Rollins on "See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack."

Rollins said that he feels Georgia has the best linebacker unit in college football, but Pollack disagreed, going with the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame linebacker Jaiden Ausberry, right, knocks the ball away from Navy quarterback Braxton Woodson (5). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I would have had Notre Dame at one," Pollack said. "I think Notre Dame's experience, and I think they have a trump card with KVA (Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa), but they also have a ton of experience and guys that have played and started. I think I have a little bit more experience with Notre Dame than I do with Georgia."

Experience Makes Notre Dame's Defense Dangerous

The Fighting Irish have some elite playmakers at linebacker, such as Jaiden Ausberry, Drayk Bowen and Viliamu-Asa. Those three were the top three linebackers in tackles last season. Bowen led the team with 67, Ausberry was third with 51, and Viliamu-Asa was tied for fourth with 48. Returning all three is a major boost to a team hoping to be back in the College Football Playoff.

It's also big for a team that is hoping to take a jump defensively. Last season, Notre Dame ranked No. 22 in total defense and No. 11 in rushing defense. Both seen as crucial statistics for a linebacker.

On top of their returns, the Fighting Irish return arguably the best cornerback in college football, Leonard Moore.

Can This Defense End Notre Dame's Title Drought?

Notre Dame has assembled one of the nation's most complete defenses, and its linebacker unit is a major reason why. With Ausberry, Bowen and Viliamu-Asa all returning, along with elite talent in the secondary, the Fighting Irish have the experience and playmaking ability to compete with anyone in the country.

If the defense performs to its potential, Notre Dame could have its best opportunity to end its national championship drought.