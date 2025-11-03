David Pollack names SEC quarterback who had his best game of the season in Week 10
Arch Manning’s performance against Vanderbilt was exactly what Texas fans had been waiting for. Returning from a concussion suffered in the previous week’s overtime win over Mississippi State, the Texas quarterback put together a statement game that reminded everyone of his immense talent. Manning threw for 328 yards and three touchdowns, completing 25 of 33 passes to lead the No. 20 Longhorns to a 34-31 win over No. 9 Vanderbilt.
The victory kept Texas in the College Football Playoff hunt and quieted critics who questioned Manning’s readiness for the SEC grind. His opening play, a 75-yard touchdown to Ryan Wingo, set the tone for a dominant first half that gave the Longhorns a 24-3 lead. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian called it “almost a playoff type game in November,” praising his quarterback’s composure and the protection that allowed him to thrive.
While Vanderbilt’s late rally made things tense, the story of the day was Manning’s poise and precision. For a player who entered the season under immense pressure, this outing redefined the conversation.
David Pollack Praises Arch Manning’s Breakout Game
On See Ball, Get Ball, David Pollack broke down why Manning’s Week 10 showing stood out as his best of the season. Pollack highlighted the combination of confidence, energy, and execution that separated this performance from anything the Texas signal-caller had shown earlier.
“Texas fans, you got to be pretty excited,” Pollack said. “Watching that game, Arch showing emotion I think was absolutely fantastic. Questionable all week, didn’t know if he was going to play, curious how he would play if he had the opportunity. Best game of the season, was so good, was so efficient, but like uncharacteristically in the tunnel before the game, yelled at the camera, was excited, was jacked up, and you could tell he was ready to rock and roll.”
Pollack added that Texas “jumped up right away, 17-0,” crediting Manning for executing Sarkisian’s plan perfectly from the first snap. “First play of the game was a pass to Wingo out wide that goes 75 yards, and it was so clear and so good and so smart what Sark and company wanted to do,” he said. “You got to like Arch Manning now, responding from all the hatred, all the backlash, all that stuff.”
The Longhorns’ win over Vanderbilt pushed their record to 7-2 and positioned them firmly in the SEC title race. With a bye week before their next matchup, Texas will travel to face Georgia on Nov. 15.