Decorated National Title-Winning Coach Misses Top 10 in Latest College Football Rankings

Dabo Swinney built one of college football's most dominant dynasties at Clemson. Two national titles. Eight ACC championships. A six-year run from 2015 to 2020 that put the Tigers in the College Football Playoff every season. Those accomplishments can't be diminished.

But it seems the respect for Dabo's past accomplishments has begun to wane among CBS Sports' panel of voters. In the outlet's annual Power Four coaching rankings, Swinney checked in at No. 11, slipping eight spots from his No. 3 ranking a year ago.

That's not a minor dip; it's the latest sign of the times.

Swinney's decline in comparison to his coaching peers

CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli acknowledged the tension openly in his write-up. Swinney has won two national titles. It's a head-scratcher how one voter could justify ranking him 28th, though no one else had him lower than 15th.

Fornelli wrote that Swinney "has been slow or unwilling to adapt to the sport as it has evolved, and that it's having an adverse effect on Clemson's performance on the field."

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney during Tiger Walk before the annual Orange and White spring game at Memorial Stadium. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That's CBS Sports' verdict, and it's hard to argue with it given the evidence. The Tigers finished 7-6 in 2025, the second-worst season in Swinney's 17 full seasons at the helm.

For a program that once treated anything short of a playoff berth as a disappointment, 7-6 isn't just a down year or an aberration.

Is Dabo Swinney on the hot seat?

Swinney's buyout is roughly $57 million heading into 2026, making any serious conversation about a coaching change a financial mountain Clemson would have to choose to climb. That number matters even more when you consider that Clemson matched a school record with nine players drafted this year. Having that much pro-ready talent without securing a playoff berth is a significant red flag.

Andy Staples of On3 put it bluntly. "I think we are entering a year where Dabo is very much on the table here," Staples said. "He's gotta get better, or Clemson is gonna have to do something."

Coming out of spring practice, Swinney acknowledged the quarterback competition is genuinely unsettled, saying, "Ain't nobody got lifetime contracts around here." That quote lands differently when you consider it could apply to the head coach himself.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney speaks to quarterback Tait Reynolds during the first half at the annual Clemson Orange and White spring game. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

CBS Sports also recently ranked the 10 college football coaches under the most pressure in 2026, and Swinney made that list, too. My read is that 2026 is less about whether Swinney gets fired and more about whether Clemson and its coach reach a mutual understanding that a change serves both parties.

The Tigers open the season Sept. 5 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge against Lane Kiffin and LSU on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET.