Deion Sanders, Colorado hit with minor football violations: report
Colorado football coach Deion Sanders committed a minor violation of NCAA rules during the 2024 season when he mentioned the name of quarterback prospect Julian Lewis during a livestream of his weekly coaches show, according to USA Today.
Colorado’s athletic department self-reported the incident and have removed the shows in question from the internet, and has imposed “corrective measures” like additional rules education for Sanders and a reduction of in-person recruiting days during the 2025 contact period.
The minor violation took place in November, before Lewis was able to formally sign with Colorado at the start of the early signing period on Dec. 4.
Sanders mentioned Lewis’ name twice on his weekly coaches program in the days right after the quarterback committed to Colorado on Nov. 21.
NCAA rules forbid coaches and schools from publicizing or commenting on recruits before they officially sign with their respective schools.
This violation was among six self-reported infractions the Colorado football program processed in 2024, according to the records revealed in the report.
The school agreed to implement “new institutional controls” on Sanders’ weekly football show, according to Colorado’s report to the NCAA that was seen by USA Today.
“The content will no longer be livestreamed,” the school said in its report.
“External relations will therefore be able to review and edit content that could be construed as impermissible publicity” of recruits, the school added.
